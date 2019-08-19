Watered Gardens Gospel Rescue Mission, which has helped shape countless lives since its inception 19 years ago, has been selected as one of the top five finalists for World News Group’s 14th annual Hope Awards for Effective Compassion.
World News Group, based out of Asheville, North Carolina, is a Christian news organization. The group publishes a magazine, has a daily news podcast and a website, and has reporters worldwide.
The overall winner of the Hope Award will receive a cash prize of $10,000 while the four runners-up will take home $2,000 each. The public can choose the winner by casting votes online at wng.org/compassion with a valid email address. The deadline to vote is Friday, Sept. 6.
Watered Gardens offers emergency shelter for men and women, as well as other services to meet the needs of individuals throughout the community. The mission’s outreach center and overnight shelter is located at 531 Kentucky Ave., which opened in 2000. The outreach center has provided 14,541 nights of shelter and 73% of people have left no longer homeless, according to the ministry.
Behind the shelter’s main building on Kentucky Avenue, Watered Gardens operates the Project Worth shop, which aims to empower poor or homeless people to escape poverty by giving them the chance to build products that go to market. Earlier this year, the mission unveiled its new 6,000-square-foot that houses the shop’s thrift store and metal recycling, coffee roasting and leather-making productions.
The ministry only continues to grow where it celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony last week for the competition of 10 additional dormitory rooms for men enrolled in its Forge Center for Virtue and Work. The residential recovery program gives men who’ve struggled with chronic homelessness, addiction or incarceration another chance at life. The program was launched in 2016.
“The ministry began with serving sandwiches from the back of a van, and then moving into a day outreach in the old American Red Cross building and moving to the outreach center off Kentucky,” said Travis Hurley, director of advancement for Watered Gardens. “We just expanded from there."
Jonathan Woods, director of marketing for World News Group, said in order to be nominated for the Hope Awards, the faith-based organizations must meet the following criteria: initiate real change, build personal relationships and have a spiritual component that helps transform lives.
“Every year, we search for several organizations that practice what we call effective compassion, and we feature five of these organizations in our annual Hope Awards issue,” Woods said. “We’re looking at organizations that are specifically combating either poverty or other hardships like drug addiction and different organizations combating issues in a personal way.”
Hurley said it would be a great honor to receive the award, since it ties in perfectly with the ministry's goal of being an effective charity.
“We’re 100 percent privately funded,” he said. “We incorporate an exchange model of ministry. We measure outcomes, and we want to see people’s lives transform and change for the better. It would be great and a humbling honor to receive that award.”
The overall winner will be featured in the Heritage Foundation’s Antipoverty Forum in November to receive their award. Winners will be announced in mid-September.
“We want to encourage people to not only vote but share the link with their friends,” Hurley said. “We’re encouraging folks to help spread the word on social media.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.