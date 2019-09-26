After receiving over 30% of the total vote, Watered Gardens Gospel Rescue Mission was declared the grand prize recipient of the World News Group’s 14th annual Hope Awards for Effective Compassion.
World News Group, which publishes a Christian magazine and is based in North Carolina, selected five faith-based finalists worldwide for the award and called on the public this summer to vote for their favorite online at wng.org/compassion until Sept. 6.
Watered Gardens was established in Joplin in 2000 by James and Marsha Whitford, a husband and wife who saw a need to do more for the homeless and poor populations in the community.
The mission operates several components including an outreach center and overnight shelter, a Project Worth Shop to empower the homeless and poor, as well as the Forge Center for Virtue and Work, a residential recovery program for men who’ve struggled with chronic homelessness, addiction or incarceration.
James Whitford, executive director of Watered Gardens, this week said he will head to Washington, D.C., the first week of December to receive the honor.
In 2012, Watered Gardens also launched the True Charity Initiative, which helps churches, organizations and volunteers work toward effective charity and freedom from welfare.
“My hope for the future is that we can take that True Charity Initiative and impact communities nationally and rethink how we’re helping people who are struggling with chronic poverty and homelessness,” he said.
As part of the award, the mission also received a $10,000 cash prize, which will go toward any of its provided services.
Travis Hurley, director of advancement for Watered Gardens, said they were thrilled for the opportunity to share their cause with the public and are thankful for the community’s support.
“There was no way we were going to win this if people did not already know us, like us and think enough of us to tell their friends to vote too,” he said. “A lot of these votes, you have to go in every day and vote once per day, but this was not like that. This was once per email address, so once you vote, that’s it, unless you tell someone else.”
Hurley said the mission heavily pursued a “get out to vote” effort via email and its social media pages.
“We did a daily Facebook post where we tried to tell different things about the mission and direct people to vote for us and share it,” he said. “We did the same thing on Instagram. We also sent out an email to friends of the mission about once a week, and then the last week or so, we ramped it up a couple times and encouraged people to vote and share.”
