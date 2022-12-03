CARTHAGE, Mo. — When the Salvation Army offices in Joplin and Carthage and service extension center in Neosho merged to form the Salvation Army of Jasper and Newton Counties in 2020, some worried that the church organization, which has a long history in Carthage, would be leaving town permanently.
Those worries were enhanced when the Salvation Army sold its home for the past 30 years, a church on the corner of Fairview and Grand avenues.
“We’re here; we’re not leaving Carthage,” said Lt. Jennifer Norris recently as she stood in the new Salvation Army Social Service Center at 2307 Missouri Ave. in Carthage.
“We’ve been saying that, but I don’t think people believed us,” Norris said. “We have not left Carthage, and we’re here for the long run. This new building allows us to do more than what we were doing in the other building. It’s much more cost effective and will allow us to do more services for the community.”
The Salvation Army completed the sale of the church last summer to the Congregation of the Mother of the Redeemer across the street.
That allowed it to complete the purchase of a former office and warehouse on Missouri Avenue and continue operations in Carthage. The group got the keys to the building on July 21 and even as work continues on the building, the food pantry reopened about two weeks ago.
Cindy Mitchell, the Carthage caseworker and office manager in Carthage, has begun offering financial assistance, including help for rent and utilities to those who qualify and when funds are available.
“We are so excited to get this building,” Norris said. “We knew we were going to have a building in Carthage so it was exciting to find the right building and to purchase it to start fulfilling those plans for Carthage. The Salvation Army congregations in Carthage and Joplin have merged, so we’re meeting on Sundays in Joplin, but we still want to have a ministry presence as well as social services presence here in Carthage. So we have an area for ministry, Bible study, women’s groups, things that we could do here, but our main purpose in this building is social services.”
Choice pantry
Norris said the food pantry in Carthage offers people more choice in what they take home.
“Here we have a choice pantry,” she said. “Instead of just handing out a food box, people get to go through and shop for what they can use and things they like and will use. It helps reduce waste. They pick food they want to eat so there’s less waste and they’re not discarding food they didn’t want. I think it’s a good concept all the way around.”
Norris said the pantry is open, but there’s still a lot of work to do before it’s complete. The Salvation Army plans to install a large walk-in cooler and a walk-in freezer at the back of the building to replace the home refrigerators and chest freezers in place now.
Norris said the group also plans to fence in and pave the large gravel lot behind the building.
Once that work is complete, Norris said, a formal grand opening will be scheduled sometime in the spring for the Carthage Service Center.
The organization also received a $4,000 grant from the Schreiber Foods Foundation to build a greenhouse and a community garden on that back lot to grow fresh fruits and vegetables to supplement the food provided for the pantry.
Norris said fresh, nutritious vegetables and greens are often missing from the diet of families who don’t have a lot of money.
“The stuff you need, good nutritious, fresh food, it costs more,” Norris said. “So people who don’t have the money are not getting the most nutritious food, especially when you’re feeding a family and you have to do with the cheapest food. We want to have that option for fresh food to offer in our pantry, and Schreiber’s grant helps us do that.”
New versus old
Mitchell, the Carthage caseworker, said working in the new building is a big upgrade from the previous location.
“It’s huge; it’s apples and oranges,” Mitchell said. “It’s hard to describe. Everything is clean and organized; we have air conditioning. It’s much more user friendly for people who are handicapped. Before we had stairs that handicapped people would probably have to go up and down, but now we’re all on one level. It’s much more handicapped accessible.”
Mitchell was excited about having a large loading area and space to bring pallets of food delivered monthly by Ozarks Food Harvest in Springfield.
“Before Ozarks Food Harvest would deliver pallets of food and leave them in the parking lot,” Mitchell said. “We were carrying each individual box into the building and going either up the elevator or down the elevator with our product to load into the freezers — when the elevator worked. If the elevator didn’t work, we had to go up and down the stairs with the products.
Once a month, it was pallets of stuff. We’d be out there in rain and snow, (Lt.) Marty (Norris) and I stood out there one day and it was snowing like crazy. He’s handing me stuff. We didn’t have enough manpower so Marty would have to bring people over from Joplin to help me.”
