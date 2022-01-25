When Joplin business owner Jeff Welborn attended a November meeting about refugees who were coming to the Joplin area, he had no idea how much his own life was about to change.
Welborn is a volunteer on a team of local residents working with one family of refugees from Afghanistan as they adjust to life in America after being whisked away from danger in the August airlift from Kabul.
Welborn said he’s pleased to be able to help this family, but the blessings are flowing in both directions.
“Getting to know them and to work with them and become friends and brothers has just been the best experience of our life,” Welborn said. “Being able learn a totally different culture, a different language, being able to share America by taking them places whether it’s Prairie State Park or Grand Falls, inviting them to our houses to eat. and their hospitality is so elaborate compared to what we’re used to. Here they come to us with almost nothing, and they set you up as king in their house and serve you with food and everything.”
Nighttime arrival
Welborn said things moved with almost breathtaking speed back in November when the family arrived.
Mark Newman, executive director of RAISE, the Noel-based group that’s helping to resettle the refugees, said families can’t be identified by name because, in many cases, the Taliban rulers in their home country are still looking for them, and family members still in Afghanistan could be in danger if they’re identified.
Welborn said he and his family attended an informational meeting at the Christ’s Church of Oronogo on a Sunday.
“On Wednesday night we were picking them up at the airport in Springfield,” Welborn said. “It was a whirlwind getting their house all furnished with furniture, bed, tables, kitchenware. They basically came with the shirts on their back. That’s hard, I think, for any of us to fathom. It’s the equivalent of us moving to Afghanistan with nothing, not knowing the language, no money, no anything. It’s a duck-out-of-water situation.”
What made it more complicated for the family of five Afghan refugees, two adults and three children, is when they boarded a plane to leave Washington, D.C., they were told they were going to Oregon.
“They had to go through Chicago, change planes with small children, then they wind up landing smack in the middle of the United States in Missouri, then drive another hour and a half to Carl Junction where they’re staying,” Welborn said. “Besides moving to a new country, thinking they’re going to one place and then winding up in a whole different place, but it has been a total blessing for them and for us.”
Welborn said the family they picked up was the first one to arrive in the Joplin area and none spoke English when they arrived. They speak Dari, one of two primary languages spoken in Afghanistan.
Welborn said the group has a translator who speaks Dari and Pashto, the other Afghan language, plus the volunteers use smartphone apps to translate.
The welcome group, he said, consists of about 20 local residents who are providing the family with any help they need.
“Everybody contributed getting the apartment — it’s actually a duplex — set up before they got here,” Welborn said. “So beds, linens, a couch, table, rugs, kitchenware, a refrigerator — we were able to get it set up by the time they came in Wednesday night.”
‘Back to zero’
Welborn said one of the keys to helping the Afghans is understanding where they’ve come from and empathize with the changes they’ve had to go through.
“Basically it was putting yourself in their shoes, trying to comprehend,” Welborn said. “A lot of us have been able to travel, see different parts of the country, the world, but to be totally upended, everything you worked for, whether you were a reporter, had a college degree, all that was stripped away. Maybe some of your family has been targeted or assassinated, so you have no more possessions.
“They’ve gone back to zero, and their families are still over there, so they’re not totally secure.”
Welborn said he and his family have developed a close relationship with the family they’re helping.
“Their whole culture is honoring guests,” he said. “If I’m to pick you up and take you someplace, I need to calculate another half-hour to sit down and have tea and eat cookies, and try and chat. That’s where the relationship building is. It’s not just a taxi service. It’s actually getting to know them and their story.”
More on the way
Newman, the executive director of RAISE, said that in part because of the welcome the first families received from volunteers like Welborn, more families are coming to the Joplin area.
He said RAISE needs people to help with English language classes and to drive family members to appointments around the area until they can get their driver’s licenses and get vehicles.
Newman said the federal government is providing the families with a stipend to cover rent, utilities and basic needs until they get training and a job and can support themselves, but that lasts at most six months.
Newman said the group is looking for household furnishings in good condition, dining room tables with eight or more chairs, dressers, sofas and love seats. They’re also looking for good used vehicles, including vans for the larger families, for the families to buy. If someone has a vehicle to donate, that would be accepted as well.
“I’m just very proud of Joplin,” Newman said. “We believe this is unusual, the support we’re able to provide. It’s not that they’re not supportive when they first come — it’s the continuing support. That’s the key, that’s what makes them feel like part of a community.”
People interested in helping can email RAISE at info@raisecommunity.org or got to www.raise community.org.
