The Jasper County prosecutor's office Wednesday dismissed a felony weapon charge that a Joplin man was facing in light of his death.
Bradley K. James, 30, was scheduled for a hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of unlawful use of a weapon that he had incurred in June. The prosecutor's office said the charge instead was being dismissed because of the defendant's recent death.
James had been accused of pointing a handgun at the occupants of another vehicle June 15 in the vicinity of East Fourth Street and St. Louis Avenue in Joplin. Donovan Cormican told police that the driver of a Chevrolet Corvette was driving erratically and tailgating a vehicle occupied by Cormican and his parents, and that the driver pulled up alongside them and pointed a handgun at them.
James purportedly returned to the area in the Corvette while police were obtaining information from Cormican and was arrested, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
