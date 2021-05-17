Ozark Center, an entity of Freeman Health System, and Show-Me Hope will host a weather preparedness open house at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Ozark Center Hope Spring conference rooms, 3901 E. 32nd St.
The open house will include a training presentation for Ready in 3, a program that encourages participants to create a disaster response plan, prepare a kit and listen for more information. An emergency kit will be on display, and disaster planning materials will be available.
Staff who helped with the tornado recovery in 2011 through the Healing Joplin community crisis counseling program and the current Show-Me Hope community crisis counseling program will also be present. Healing Joplin volunteers known as the “blue shirts” went door to door throughout the tornado disaster area, offering residents compassionate listening and mental health survival strategies.
