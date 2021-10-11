Tornadoes were determined to be the cause of damage early Monday in southern Newton County, northeast Jasper County and southeast Barton County.
No one was injured in the storms, the National Weather Service in Springfield reported. Meteorologists with the service viewed the damage Monday to ascertain the cause.
While wind gusts in the Joplin area reached 59 mph, a tornado rated an EF1 with estimated winds at 90 mph touched down parallel to the Interstate 49 corridor in southern Newton County, the weather service reported. The twister traveled 3.4 miles between 1:08 and 1:15 a.m. Monday in the area of Jaguar and Palm roads in Benton Township, southwest of Neosho.
It knocked a mobile home off its foundation, collapsed doors on a farm outbuilding, and snapped and uprooted some trees along its path, according to the report.
Winds and lightning related to the late night storm left small debris in the streets of Neosho and caused a power outage near the Neosho Hugh Robinson Airport, said Neosho police Chief Jason Baird.
Damage in northeast Jasper County and southeast Barton County west of Missouri Highway 37 also was determined to be the result of a tornado, this one rated an EF0 with estimated peak winds of about 85 mph. It lasted from 4:44 to 4:48 a.m., touching down south of Tranquil Road, and then tracked north past Southeast 100th Road, the weather service reported.
The twister took the roof off of a barn, overturned an irrigation pivot, and uprooted or snapped trees as it touched down intermittently along a 2.3-mile path in a 50-yard swath.
The Joplin area received around 0.82 of an inch of rain.
Doug Cramer, a weather service meteorologist, said that another round of storms is expected.
"We do have another powerful storm system approaching from the west that will have the potential for producing very severe thunderstorms as early as Wednesday morning, maybe even Tuesday night," Cramer said.
While tornadoes are commonly thought to occur in Southwest Missouri in the spring, they can be produced at any time of year.
"The season we get the most tornadoes is spring, April into May; however, we can get tornadoes any month of the year," Cramer said. "We've had them in the fall and even had them in the winter. It's not unusual to get tornadoes in October."
