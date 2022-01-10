WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City has been working with two agencies to establish free COVID-19 testing sites around town to help fill the gap in services as positive cases continue to rise due to the fast-spreading omicron variant.
New cases and hospitalizations from COVID-19 are surging throughout Missouri, and health leaders are warning of an approaching “perfect storm” if more people don’t get vaccinated and take other precautions. A total of 16,342 deaths and 1,109,153 virus cases have been reported in the state since the pandemic began.
Missouri is seeing a seven-day average of 7,597 daily new cases as of Monday afternoon. The average had dipped below 1,000 in October.
Locally, cases have also been skyrocketing. Tony Moehr, administrator at Jasper County Health Department, said the department has been seeing a “tremendous increase” in COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks.
“Last week, for instance, we had 650 new cases,” he said. “That’s a pretty dramatic increase. A week to 10 days ago, our seven-day average daily rates were running from 28 to 29 new cases per day. As of last Friday, we were looking at an average of 89.29 cases per day over the past seven days.”
Facing difficulties
The latest COVID-19 surge in Missouri has residents scrambling to get tested but having difficulty finding the service.
Urgent care centers, pharmacies and other places offering COVID-19 tests are struggling to keep up with demand. Moehr said the health department has been receiving numerous calls about where people can receive COVID-19 testing, which the department doesn’t offer.
“The hospital systems and the pharmacies are available for testing, but it seems like a lot of them are having delays, as far as how soon people can get in,” Moehr said. “I think the more available the testing sites are to everyone, the better off we’ll be.”
Carl Francis, city administrator of Webb City, said more COVID-19 cases have been seen in the community, where at least eight city employees have tested positive. The city is allowing testing sites to be stationed at 115 N. Madison Ave. and the Mining Days parking lot near King Jack Park.
“When I was approached by Ivy Medical, they were looking for a location here in town, and we had The Clubhouse building that’s been sitting vacant for several months,” he said. “Since the historic committee moved out, the city assumed ownership of that building. We offered them that building rent-free if they would set up a free clinic.”
Ivy Medical
Ivy Medical, a leader in diagnostic lab testing solutions, set up a free walk-up/drive-thru testing site Thursday at 115 N. Madison Ave. where it’ll be operating until there’s no longer a need for services. It offers free rapid antigen tests, which deliver results in 15 to 30 minutes, as well as PCR tests, which take 24 to 72 hours for results.
It’s open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and marked the first COVID-19 testing site to open in Webb City. No appointment or health insurance is required.
“We know how hard it has been for families, students, and workers to get any COVID-19 test, let alone a free one, since cases began spiking,” Tristan Steele, CEO of Ivy Medical, said in a statement. “Ivy Medical is proud to have been able to partner with the Webb City administrator’s office to quickly set up a testing site that will help anyone in the area who needs a test, so we can protect ourselves, and our friends and neighbors, by slowing the spread of COVID-19.”
Before noon Monday, officials with Ivy Medical reported that there were only a handful of COVID-19 tests available and a line of waiting cars.
People had to be turned away due to the large demand, but more tests will be arriving this week, according to Sami Johnson, human resources director for Ivy Medical.
“We tested about 100 people today (Monday), and we definitely weren’t expecting that,” she said. “We’re set to receive over 1,000 tests tomorrow (Tuesday), so we should be set for a while. I don’t see that being an issue in the future. But it was a good flow, and people are still trying to come. We are definitely seeing a need for testing.”
Visit ivymedical.co/webbcity to set up a patient profile before arriving at the testing site to save time. Patients can call 417-529-9464 upon arrival where a staff member will come administer the test.
Seeds of Hope
Seeds of Hope Staffing Agency, based in Carthage, also plans to provide free COVID-19 testing near King Jack Park in Webb City in the coming days. The site will offer PCR tests that will take approximately 72 hours for results. Although it takes longer to receive results, PCR tests remain the gold standard in COVID-19 diagnosis and have been used since the start of the pandemic.
Kristina Buck, assistant with Seeds of Hope, said their services have branched out to Joplin, Carthage and Neosho with the goal of adding testing locations in Lamar and Nevada, as well as Miami, Oklahoma, and Pittsburg, Kansas, in the near future.
“We have been exploding with the rise of COVID-19 and testing being needed,” she said. “What we’ve run into is that the hospitals are understaffed, and they’re getting swamped with people needing to be tested for COVID-19. We’ve been working with some of the local hospitals where they’ve been referring people to us. We’ve also been working with the health department and the school district in Carthage.”
Buck said the common symptoms among patients seeking COVID-19 tests are a fever, cough, head congestion, body aches and other flu-like symptoms.
Seeds of Hope also has another testing site at Seventh Street and Range Line Road in Joplin, in the parking lot between Big Lots and Natural Grocers. The site is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Buck said the location was set up about two weeks ago and has been averaging 150 tests per day.
“Omicron seems to be hitting everybody in the Four-State Area,” Buck said. “The only way to stop this from spreading is to stay home. The quicker you find out, the less likely you are to spread it to the people you know, the people you’re working with, and your loved ones.”
Other Seeds of Hope testing sites are located at King Cash Saver parking lot at 1223 W. Central Ave. in Carthage and at Oak Tree Mart parking lot at 2211 Oak Ridge Drive in Neosho.
For more information, go to https://seedsofhopestaffing.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.