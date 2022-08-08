WEBB CITY, Mo. — Tee Time LLC can move forward with filing a building permit for its golfing and entertainment site in Webb City after approval Monday of a special-use permit.
The City Council unanimously approved the special-use permit on second reading for Tee Time LLC to operate a “golfing facility with food and beverage” in the Centennial Retail District near East Road. The ordinance for the special-use permit had previously been recommended by the Webb City Planning and Zoning Commission, and Mayor Lynn Ragsdale said there had been no complaints or concerns filed against the project.
The special-use permit will allow partner Kellen Grantham, of Joplin, and Tee Time LLC to lease the property to a third party operating the facility. The next step in the process is for Tee Time LLC to file for a building permit.
Grantham said in a previous meeting that the goal is to start construction in the fall, with completion tentatively set for mid-to-late summer 2023. He was not present at Monday’s meeting.
The “Topgolf-style venue” will be located south of Daugherty Street and west of East Street in Webb City. The establishment plans to offer food and beverage service including alcohol, four pickleball courts and an area for cornhole and other recreational activities.
It will feature 19 golf driving bays with a 215-yard driving range. Limited-travel golf balls will be tracked electronically and will be kept within the property by an 80-foot-tall fence with netting, according to Grantham. He said the establishment will be similar to Backwoods Golf, a golf driving range with temperature-controlled hitting bays and food options in Republic.
In other business Monday, the council authorized the Webb City Police Department to accept an $80,703.09 grant from the Missouri Department of Transportation to fully fund saturation patrols and hazardous moving violation enforcement patrols from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, 2023.
