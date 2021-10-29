WEBB CITY, Mo. — Sacred Heart Catholic Church will hold its 72nd annual turkey dinner, silent auction and raffle from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7.
A dinner of turkey with all the fixings and dessert will be available for carryout only. Dinner tickets are $9 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger. Raffle tickets also can be purchased for one of three themed baskets or a hand-embroidered quilt.
All proceeds will support the church, 909 N. Madison St.
Details: 417-673-2044, ext. 104.
