WEBB CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian bridge on Madison Avenue over Sunset Creek in Webb City that officials have said has been needed for many years is finally nearing completion.
In partnership with the Missouri Department of Transportation, Webb City received an 80/20 cost-share grant to complete the bridge and walkway along Madison as part of the city’s master plan for sidewalks and trails. The city paid approximately $50,000 toward the estimated $275,000 project.
Concrete was added to the structure about two weeks ago to make it ADA compliant, and one of the last remaining tasks is the installation of hand rails.
Carl Francis, city administrator, said the bridge should be completed within the next week or so.
“The pedestrian bridge was needed for many years because pedestrians had to go out into Madison Street to continue going north or south on that side of the road near Walgreens,” said Francis. “Since the project called for a sidewalk over that bridge, it was in the original plans when they built it.”
As part of the project, the east/west sidewalks along Madison extend up to Stadium Drive and Webb City High School. The addition is just one of three long-range improvement projects currently under construction or in engineering stages.
The second project will include sidewalks built along Stadium Drive from Madison leading west to Golf Road. The last project will run along Route D/North Main Street from Robin Ridge. The Main Street sidewalk will be added at the location at which the existing sidewalk stops at Stadium Drive and extend to the entrance of Robin Ridge, said Francis.
The city has been pursuing the projects with MoDOT over the past three years.
“Those are just areas where we’ve never had good sidewalks or never had a sidewalk, period,” said Francis. “There’s been an increase lately with foot traffic and bicycle traffic. We’re just trying to improve our sidewalks and trails to prevent any further pedestrian accidents. We’ve had pedestrian accidents and bicycle accidents over the years, and those had been some areas that were identified as being worthy projects to request funding from MoDOT.”
The city also received two cost-share grants through MoDOT to complete the Main Street and Stadium Drive projects.
The Stadium Drive sidewalks, an estimated $350,000 project, is currently in the engineering phase and is being funded by a 75/25 cost-share grant, said Francis. This project is anticipated to begin next summer.
The city was also given an 80/20 cost-share grant to complete sidewalks on Main Street, a project estimated near $275,000.
Francis said they’re awaiting final approval from the railroad on this portion, since the project requires the sidewalk to cross the Missouri Northern Arkansas Railroad on Main Street. The goal is to start construction on this phase in early spring of 2020, depending on cooperation from the railroad.
In total, the city is contributing more than $140,000 for the long-range plan.
