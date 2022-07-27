WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City Council on Monday gave initial approval to an ordinance granting a special-use permit for Tee Time LLC to construct a golfing and entertainment facility with a food and beverage service, multiple driving bays and a recreation area.
The Webb City Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved the special-use permit during its meeting last week and recommended its passage to city council. The ordinance was approved by the council on first reading.
The special-use permit for a “golfing facility with food and beverage” will now need to be approved by Cty Council members a second time during their next meeting.
The “Topgolf-style venue” will have food and beverage service including alcohol, four pickle ball courts and room for cornhole and other recreational activities.
It will feature 19 golf driving bays with a 215-yard driving range. Limited-travel golf balls will be tracked electronically and will be kept within the property by an 80-foot-tall fence with netting, according to Kellen Grantham, of Joplin, a partner in Tee Time.
Mayor Lynn Ragsdale told the Globe that the new business will offer a recreational activity to the area that’s not provided in nearby towns. Other golfing and entertainment complexes have been built in Rogers, Arkansas, and Overland Park, Kansas.
“This brings a component to golf that is not just for guys who like to go out and golf 18 holes,” Ragsdale said. “I believe there’s a game component to it. It’s not just a driving range, so it combines the concept of a driving range with video games to a point where you’re getting scores. It’s interesting.”
If approved, Tee Time LLC can then file for a building permit and could possibly begin construction later this year with the completion date tentatively set for mid-to-late summer 2023, according to officials. The business is expected to generate approximately 100 jobs, according to Grantham.
The single-story establishment will be built along an 8-acre tract of land known as the old G&H Redi-Mix site near Broadway and Daugherty Street. The property was acquired by the city for the purpose of redevelopment in the area of Centennial Park, a 300-acre retail and commercial development district located along East Street.
Ragsdale said the new establishment will be located at the east entrance of the city near Route 66 Cardinal Park, which feeds into Main Street and downtown.
“That space was unused vacant property that had debris on it, and it was an eyesore,” Ragsdale said. “When we cleared that off, we were even surprised how good it looked instantly. This will change the entire front door look of the city coming in.”
Ragsdale said the City Council is supportive of the new attraction by Tee Time LLC and that the motion to approve will be adopted by members in August.
The City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, at City Hall for its next regularly scheduled meeting.
