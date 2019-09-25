WEBB CITY, Mo. — At almost $800,000, a new fire truck is a big purchase for a city the size of Webb City. But the last ladder truck the Webb City Fire Department purchased lasted more than 30 years, so city officials hope to get at least that much out of a new truck.
City Administrator Carl Francis said the Webb City City Council voted unanimously on Monday to purchase a 2019 Ferrara, 77-foot ladder truck to replace a 1986 truck that has been out of service sporadically for a few months.
Francis said fire Chief Andy Roughton created an eight-member fire apparatus committee to look over bids submitted by six vendors to decide which truck to buy.
And the one they recommended was not the least expensive, at $770,511. Four bids came in lower, with a 2016 truck coming in at $612,822 and three new models coming in from $737,000 to $746,000.
The one bid that was higher was $849,253, for a 2019 model truck.
“For the difference in pricing, I really didn’t feel that low price was as big a concern as long-lasting and reliable,” Francis said. “It’s not like you buy one every other year. We chose what we felt was the most well-built for the price, something that would last another 30 years like the last one did.”
Francis said the department’s existing truck has had maintenance issues for several months.
A report provided to the council on Monday said the truck has been out of service since June because of mechanical issues, and a new one was needed to “maintain our current level of protection and service to the community.”
Francis said when he took over as city administrator, he didn’t think a ladder truck was used that often, but “I’ve been educated about the fire service since then.”
“A ladder truck responds on almost every structure fire because a ladder truck is not just used for going up extra floors or going high,” Francis said. “It’s also used in the event that a firefighter gets in trouble on even a single-story roof. That ladder truck can reach out and pluck them off the top of that roof without having to send more people up there.
“We just feel it’s in our best interest to make sure they have the best equipment available, the best we can afford, and we’re fortunate enough to be in a position right now that we feel we can provide good equipment at a good cost.”
Francis said a decision still has to be made about how to pay for the new truck. He said he anticipates it’ll be a combination of a municipal lease-purchase agreement and reserve money.
“We just want to be careful not to drain our reserves,” Francis said. “Because you’re talking about a quarter of a million dollars and we want to keep our reserve funds up high enough to where in the event of a catastrophic disaster, we still have money.”
