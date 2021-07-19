WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City Farmers Market is honoring the diverse roots from which this area has grown from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, marking its first celebration of Four States culture and identity in more than eight years.
Different vendors of many cultural backgrounds will be present with hot foods from Central and South America, Asia and Europe, as well as with American barbecue. Live music will be performed by The Lee Ann Sours Quartet, playing Appalachian bluegrass from 4 to 5 p.m., and Jomo Jazz, playing from 5 to 7 p.m.
“(The significance of this event is) to try to bring together some type of idea of unity," said Rachael Lynch, market manager. "We might all have different backgrounds, but in the end we all have the same purpose, and that’s to come together as a community and work together towards a future that will be something we want to leave behind to our children."
Tackling literal roots, the Kids Gardening Club will lead children in the building of container gardens. Each household can take home a square-foot herb garden to care for and watch grow.
Visitors also can ride in the historic streetcar around King Jack Park. Readers will present "Tomás and the Library Lady," a book based on the true story of a migrant boy who is befriended by a librarian and the friendship that follows between the two of them.
“I think (the event) brings to light that we’re not all from the same background," Lynch said. "To truly have a fulfilling experience, we have to bring in cultures that represent the diversity of our country."
The market is located under the outdoor pavilion at 106 E. Tracy St. It is also open on Thursdays and Saturdays during the summer.
“There is very little to do as a family for low cost; none of this has a price," Lynch said. "It’s outdoors so (it's) a different environment for families to be in."
The Missouri Humanities Council provided funding for the event.
