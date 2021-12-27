FOOD NOT BOMBS SOUP

Stephen Harrell, owner of Mo' Mushrooms in Ash Grove, sautees peppers for vegan chili in the Webb City Farmers Market kitchen. The chili was distributed by Food Not Bombs in Ewert Park on Dec. 4.

Globe | Laurie Sisk

The Webb City Farmers Market and Food Not Bombs have joined forces to provide hot meals to people in need.

It's something Food Not Bombs, a grassroots effort to take care of others, does every weekend. But now the farmers market has stepped in once a month, ensuring that locally produced goods donated by vendors get into the hands of those who need it most.

