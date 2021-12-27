The Webb City Farmers Market and Food Not Bombs have joined forces to provide hot meals to people in need.
It's something Food Not Bombs, a grassroots effort to take care of others, does every weekend. But now the farmers market has stepped in once a month, ensuring that locally produced goods donated by vendors get into the hands of those who need it most.
Learn more in a story and photos from Laurie Sisk at joplinglobe.com and in Tuesday's print edition.
We're also working on:
- A report about Joplin's new fire chief.
- An update on the presence of the omicron variant in the state of Missouri.
- A reminder about filing deadlines for city council and school board races.
Have a nice Monday evening.
