WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City Farmers Market is a place that keeps community in mind by distributing free kids meals during the summer, sponsoring cooking classes and providing an incubator in its commercial kitchen for culinary entrepreneurs who want to start up their own businesses.
The market recently added a new initiative to its services: helping provide hot meals for those in need at Joplin’s Ewert Park.
After the close of the market’s summer kids meal program, manager Rachael Lynch said she realized the market was still receiving donations of fresh produce from some of its vendors.
“We usually channel all that food into the kids meals we provide in the summer, but whenever it shuts down, we don’t have an avenue to utilize the food,” she said. “So in October, I contacted Food Not Bombs to inquire about the services they provide every Saturday.”
Joplin’s Food Not Bombs group has about 1,800 Facebook followers and consists of 15 to 20 people who volunteer consistently to collect food, clothing, personal hygiene products, tents, sleeping bags and more for those in need. The group also tries to deliver food and supplies to families in the area who specifically request help, volunteer Gerry Wittmann said.
“Food Not Bombs is not a charity; it's about mutual aid in our community,” Wittmann said. “We are not a nonprofit, a corporation or any other legal entity. There is no board of directors, no executives, no salaries. We are a diverse group of people working to better our community by prioritizing those in need in a society where violence and extreme greed are rampant."
Each Saturday, Food Not Bombs provides food and other necessities to those in need at Ewert Park.
Lynch said she decided she could use the donations from the market’s vendors and the fully equipped market kitchen to provide hot meals on the first Saturday of each month to the roughly 60 people Food Not Bombs serves. The meals are vegetarian and have included potato leek soup and vegan chili.
The market's first Saturday of service with Food Not Bombs was Nov. 6.
“It was a way for us to still utilize local, fresh produce in a way that can help fight hunger,” Lynch said.
Lynch said she is fully supportive of what Food Not Bombs is doing, especially because there are no religious requirements for people needing help.
“They are just people helping others,” Lynch said. “I’m really excited about finding Food Not Bombs because I believe in what they are doing, I believe in how they are doing it and I’m excited to be able to help them succeed in our area.”
Lynch also said she likes that the organization works to meet more than just hunger needs by assisting others in finding resources that may help them. The market plans to provide the hot meals once a month until April, when the kids meals program starts again, she said.
Wittmann said the cooperation of the Webb City Farmers Market is a positive contribution to the group's efforts.
“The fact that they bring fresh, healthy food from local growers aligns well with FNB's guidelines,” Wittmann said. "We feel it is important for those in need to be heard and seen, and to be treated with respect, not only as our fellow human beings but also as members of our community.”
Other groups that have aided the Food Not Bombs mission are the Minnie Hackney Community Center, 360 Blessings, Shiloh Baptist Church, Bridgewater Roofing, Blackthorn Pizza & Pub, Maria's Mexican Grill & Cantina, Joplin Avenue Coffee Co. and Bookhouse Cinema.
“Last winter we worked with the fine people at the Minnie Hackney Community Center to provide indoor shelter for the houseless in our community on very cold nights and to provide volunteers for those occasions,” Wittmann said. “We are again working with the Minnie Hackney Community Center for the upcoming winter, having signed up two dozen volunteers."
Wittmann said the group also is currently working with the Dream Theatre Troupe to have an indoor option for meals on Saturdays when it's too cold to have them at the park.
