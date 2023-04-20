WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City Farmers Market will open for the spring season with a kickoff from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the pavilion in King Jack Park.
Market vendors will feature fresh produce, eggs, breads, baked goods, hot foods, beverages and more.
The Kid’s Community Garden next to the market pavilion with be open, with Master Gardener Eric Osen demonstrating how to prepare the garden’s raised beds for planting.
There also will be a hot breakfast, a cooking demonstration by Chuck Lonardo, live music with Nathan Roberts, face painting by Cummings Cross Farm and lawn games.
Members of the Southwest Missouri Electric Railway Association will give free rides around the park on historic Streetcar No. 60.
