Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at what an area school district is building.
The Webb City School District is finishing up a few renovations and improvements to some of its buildings. The $3 million in construction projects that have been years in the making include a new indoor firing range for archery and ROTC students at the high school.
We'll have more about this story in Tuesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- A delay for Carthage asking voters to fund a performing arts center.
- Joplin's planning and zoning commission discussing three big North Range Line properties.
- Details about a murder case in Vernon County.
We hope you have a pleasant evening and a productive Tuesday.
