Webb Schools

A modernized entrance is one of the projects already completed at Webb City High School. GLOBE | LAURIE SISK

Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at what an area school district is building. 

The Webb City School District is finishing up a few renovations and improvements to some of its buildings. The $3 million in construction projects that have been years in the making include a new indoor firing range for archery and ROTC students at the high school.

We'll have more about this story in Tuesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about: 

  • A delay for Carthage asking voters to fund a performing arts center.
  • Joplin's planning and zoning commission discussing three big North Range Line properties.
  • Details about a murder case in Vernon County. 

We hope you have a pleasant evening and a productive Tuesday.

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

Trending Video

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.