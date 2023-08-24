WEBB CITY, Mo. — Body and Soul Transformation will host its free Health and Hope Showcase from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at its facility, 1703 Falcon St., Suite 3.
The showcase will offer an open gym for normal workouts, 30-minute demonstrations of group fitness classes, door prizes and raffle giveaways, child care services, free snacks and beverages, and 20% discounts on all merchandise.
There also will be vendor booths from Arbonne, Journey Towards Hope Counseling, EZ Cuisine, Harmony Massage and more.
Admission is free and open to the public.
Details: 417-553-0757.
