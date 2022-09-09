WEBB CITY, Mo. — A free booklet detailing the history of buildings and places in Webb City is set for release this Saturday to people who take a tour of the downtown area.
The booklet is titled “Walking the Streets of Webb City, Missouri,” and two trolley tours will be held Saturday, one at 10 a.m. and one at 11:15 a.m., both leaving and returning to the Central United Methodist Church parking lot, 5 S. Pennsylvania, Webb City.
Marti Pittman, one of the collaborators on the booklet, will serve as host historian. The tour is free but due to limited seating reservations should be made by contacting Eileen Nichols by phone or text at 417-483-8139.
Nichols said on Thursday that the 10 a.m. tour was sold out, but seats were still available on the 11:15 tour.
The booklet was written by Webb City historian Jeanne Newby with assistance from Marti Pitman and Barbra Robins Mason. It was designed by Rebecca Perry.
The Missouri Humanities Council has awarded $775 to the Webb City Historical Society in support of the project.
Newby, who has written a history column for the Webb City Sentinel newspaper since 1989, said she was excited to hear that the first tour had sold out and they had to add a second.
“I used to give tours to the schools and I loved the excitement from the kids when they would find out new things,” Newby said. “I don’t get to do that anymore because my wheelchair doesn’t fit on the trolley, so this is a way for me to get my information out there for people who are interested, and evidently there are a lot of people interested.”
Newby said she has thousands of stories that she’s written for the newspaper that she’s assembling into a series of books.
The first, called “Zinc City: Webb City, Missouri” has been published and she’s preparing a second book called “Zinc City II.”
She also shares her information on a Facebook page called “Webb City Area History, Let’s Talk.”
She said the booklet includes entries about buildings that still exist and places that have either burned or been torn down. One entry is about an entire street.
“It’s the Red Hot District,” Newby said. That is on Broadway Street from Main Street heading east toward Carterville. That was the original Main Street in Webb City and both sides of the street were lined with saloons and hotels and lots of different activities. That’s the route that the miners from Carterville traveled to get to Webb City and Carterville was dry part of the time, and Webb City was wet. It was a very active street. There are still a few buildings that are still there, the main one being Webb Corporation, which was established in 1881. It’s still in business and it’s the oldest business in town.”
Webb City library
In a separate event, the Webb City Library is hosting a presentation called “Made in Missouri,” a program of music and history that looks at some of the state’s best composers of ragtime and early blues, while exploring some of the conditions that brought this music to life.
Presenters are Isaac Cherry on percussion and Jerry Rabushka on piano. Based in St. Louis, the duo is also part of the larger “Ragged Blade Band,” and has toured music of the ragtime era throughout the state and region, including the Big River Steampunk Festival in Hannibal and the Missouri History Museum in St. Louis.
When ragtime music was sweeping America in the early 20th century, Missouri was at the forefront. Classic ragtime, largely developed by Scott Joplin, came out of Sedalia. At age 17, ragtime composer James Scott had one of his first gigs in Lakeside Park near Webb City. Tom Turpin’s Rosebud Bar helped make St. Louis a music capital, while Columbia’s Blind Boone toured ragtime across North America.
“Made in Missouri” is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the Webb City Public Library at 417 673-4326.
