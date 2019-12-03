WEBB CITY, Mo. — Over a dozen local businesses in Webb City are teaming up in an inaugural event next week to help keep children in the school district from going hungry over winter break.
The Downtown Webb City Holiday Block Party will be held for the community from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Monday on Main Street. Several businesses will be open and have special savings for customers who donate items for the Webb City CARES snack pack program.
The stores participating in the event are Twisted Oak, Annie Kate’s, Mary’s Market on Main, Wig’N Out Boutique, Route 66 Movie Theater, Paint Chips & Glitter Boutique, Just A Taste Webb City, Spencer’s Sweet Call at the Minerva, Cool School Shoppe, 110 Salon & Boutique, Journey Canvas Co., Platinum Salon & Day Spa and 4 Main Antiques.
Webb City CARES is a community engagement program for the district that brings resources into the schools to assist with students’ needs, including eyeglasses and coats. The nonprofit organization has been offering prekindergarten through senior high students snack packs for the past nine years, serving 150 to 160 students per week.
Jesse DeGonia, director of Webb City Cares, said he was contacted by Twisted Oak, which wanted to give back this holiday season.
“They said that they’d like to partner with a nonprofit in the area and what types of items could be collected to support us through the block party,” DeGonia said. “We decided to partner with our snack pack program, so people can bring items to the businesses, and they’ll get a percentage off their purchase.”
Lauren Ferguson, marketing director at Twisted Oak, said they were inspired to create the event because downtown Webb City has been blooming with different shops and that they’d like to continue to see it flourish. Their overall goal is to encourage other local businesses to promote an organization that helps children in the community.
“It’s the season of giving, and people like to give to different organizations,” Ferguson said. “We thought, 'Let’s open up our doors on Monday, when most downtown shops are closed, and give people the opportunity to do family-friendly things.'”
Ferguson said each location will have different activities such as a hot-cocoa bar, Christmas karaoke and photo shoots with Santa. The event is free and open to the public.
Items needed for the snack pack program include granola bars, pudding cups, popcorn, ramen noodles, instant oatmeal, single-serving sized cereals and apple sauce. DeGonia said the organization hopes to collect at least 500 donations.
Donations
Snack pack donations may also be dropped off at 30 S. Jefferson Ave. in Webb City or to any of the school buildings within in the district. For more information, call 417-673-3402.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.