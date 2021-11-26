WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City has been added to the list of municipalities participating in the $26 billion global opioid settlement with opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson and the “Big Three” drug distributors.
Prescription opioids such as OxyContin and Vicodin and illicit ones such as heroin and illegally made fentanyl have been linked to more than 500,000 deaths in the U.S. since 2000, according to data from the National Center for Health Statistics.
Between 1999 and 2015, Missouri experienced a 273% increase in the number of overdose deaths. Opioid overdose deaths make up 65% of all drug overdose deaths in the state, according to the Missouri Foundation for Health.
Local City Council members unanimously voted to join the opioid nationwide settlement during its regular meeting Monday. The cost to the city is zero, according to the council report.
Although it’s undetermined how much the city would be allocated, City Administrator Carl Francis told the Globe on Tuesday that it’s worth pursuing.
“Webb City, just like all communities, has witnessed and battled the opioid abuse that’s been ongoing for many years now,” he said. “We agree that the abuse of opioids is extremely prevalent in our communities, and if we can receive funds to help battle this crisis, we certainly wish to participate.”
Francis said if Webb City receives any portion of the settlement, it will go toward local drug treatment and education programs and other measures to combat the abuse of opioids.
Background
In August, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt signed both term sheets for the proposed opioid settlements with Johnson & Johnson and the “Big Three” — AmerisourceBergen, McKesson and Cardinal Health.
Schmitt said the $26 billion global settlement could bring over just half a billion dollars to victims of opioid abuse in Missouri — the largest victim-centric settlement in the state’s history.
“This money would provide desperately needed funding for treatment and recovery programs, as well as needed funding for law enforcement, drug courts, and other resources,” Schmitt said in a statement. “Now that I have signed the term sheet for both settlements, it’s critical that subdivisions sign on to our settlement.
The “Big Three” collectively will pay up to $21 billion over 18 years. Johnson & Johnson will pay up to $5 billion over nine years with up to $3.7 billion paid during the first three years. Approximately $22.8 billion in settlement proceeds payable to state and local subdivisions.
Under the $26 billion settlement, which was initially announced in June, states were given a month to decide whether to join.
The next step is trying to get local governments to sign on to the deal and agree not to continue their lawsuits. Local governments will have until Jan. 2 to decide. If governments don’t opt in, the settlement total would go down. After that, the companies will decide whether enough have joined to implement the deal.
To achieve this sign-on, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office launched the “Fighting Addiction, Saving Lives” program to encourage subdivision sign-on. Through a “full court press,” the Attorney General’s Office plans to proactively engage a number of stakeholders, and will launch a social media campaign that will include graphics, video testimonials and more.
The distribution companies — AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson — said in September that 42 states had already agreed to join the national lawsuit. Johnson & Johnson did not immediately say how many states agreed to its part of the settlement.
Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the majority of drug overdose deaths — more than 6 out of 10 — involved an opioid. The amount of prescription opioids sold to pharmacies, hospitals and doctors’ offices about quadrupled from 1999 to 2010.
