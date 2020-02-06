WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City High School’s JROTC rifle team was on target this year, coming home from the Civilian Marksmanship Program Air Rifle Missouri State Championship with several top prizes. Some members will head to the national competition next week.
A dozen cadets from Webb City High School competed last month against more than 100 air rifle shooters from around the state at the Missouri Military Academy in Mexico, Missouri.
The championship is a shoulder-to-shoulder air rifle match in which cadets fire in three positions — prone, standing and kneeling — to determine who will qualify to participate in the program's regional championship.
Dustin Elder, senior Army instructor with Webb City JROTC, said he’s proud of the three teams he took to the competition. The cadets ranked in the top four in two shooter categories — open and basic.
“The open team are old shooters, which is anyone who has shot for the rifle team for more than one year,” he said. “We got fourth in the state with our open team. Then, the basic teams are shooters anywhere from just starting to up to a year, and two of my basic teams got first and second place in state.”
Open team
The open team that made fourth place is made up of Elijah Holloway, Hannah Rearrick, Dakota Cox and Jager Carter. Holloway, an 18-year-old senior, is the marksmanship team commander at Webb City JROTC. In the open category, Holloway placed third overall in the state.
Holloway said he was able to see how much his skills have developed since he first joined the rifle team three years ago.
“I was really happy because last year I had placed seventh in state, so I was glad to get that stepped up and see how much I improved over the years,” he said. "I am much more confident now.”
Holloway said everyone is good at the prone position because it’s stable and that standing is the most difficult position to master.
“Standing is where the only thing supporting you is your own bone structure, and you don’t get any elbows on the ground,” he said. “Our motto for the team is, ‘We win at kneeling,’ and that’s because we train it super hard. We practice and encourage our teammates to work on it at home. It’s been noted by a couple different team captains that we’re all very stable in kneeling and we don’t fidget around.”
Basic team
Quinton Tyler, Hannah Burton, Bailey Russell and Lauren Gilpin were on the basic team that finished as Missouri state champions. Individually in the basic category, Burton, an 18-year-old senior, took second place overall in the state.
The new rifle team member said the competition was pretty nerve-wracking, and she will be the alternate in the upcoming national championship later this month.
“I didn’t think I would be good at it all,” Burton said. “I was definitely assuming the worst and wasn’t expecting to get second place. My real motivation to join JROTC was because I’ve always wanted to be a police officer and to go into the military. I’ll be joining the Missouri National Guard and go to school at MSSU.”
Teammates Jalynn Smith, Gabe Elder, Jessi DeGonia and Zachary Chronister finished as the runners-up and took second place in the basic category. Gabe Elder, 15, a freshman and the instructor’s son, said he’s excited for nationals.
“I think we’ll do pretty well at nationals,” he said.
Nationals
Elijah Holloway, Hannah Rearrick, Gabe Elder and Jager Carter ranked in the top 15% across the nation and will represent the Cardinal Battalion in the Army JROTC National Championship, which will be held Feb. 14-16 in Camp Perry, Ohio.
