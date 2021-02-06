When Chelsey Johnson watches the Super Bowl halftime show today, she’ll not only see the artist known as The Weeknd perform, she’ll also see some of her own work on the stage.
Johnson, a 2011 Webb City graduate, is a professional makeup artist, and this week she spent time in rehearsals creating the looks for The Weeknd’s backup dancers.
Now living in Orlando, Florida, she said the opportunity came through her work as a freelance artist with Beaute Speciale. She is one of six makeup artists on the team, responsible for makeup for at least five of the 20 dancers.
“This is the biggest event I’ve ever done,” Johnson said. “This is definitely not something I expected, coming from a small town. But I wanted to do something big and make an impact. I wanted to work in the entertainment industry."
Super Bowl
Since Thursday, Johnson has spent hours doing makeup as The Weeknd (Abel Makkonen Tesfaye) and his crew rehearsed the halftime show.
She said the schedule changes on a daily basis, but she expects to get up early today for her role as everyone prepares for the halftime performance.
Many of her colleagues are working alongside her at the game. Johnson said officials are taking the risk of COVID-19 seriously, requiring KN95 masks at all times.
When she’s working on a dancer’s makeup, Johnson is also required to wear a face shield in addition to the mask. She’s also undergone multiple COVID-19 tests in the days leading up to the game.
Johnson said the Weeknd’s performance will be spectacular.
“He has a beautiful voice and is very talented,” Johnson said. “I do think it will be a great halftime show this year.”
How it began
As a student at Webb City High School, Johnson got involved with the theater department, first trying roles on stage, then gravitating toward backstage roles.
The daughter of Anita and Warren Johnson, she attended Crowder College, where she met the stage makeup instructor Brandi Backer Graber. With Graber’s encouragement, Johnson began to consider makeup artist as a career.
“I became her assistant,” Johnson said. “We did makeup for theater productions, for the news station. All I’m doing is because she inspired me.”
Graber encouraged Johnson to attend the Joe Blasco Makeup Center in Los Angeles. After completing school, Johnson and a friend decided to move to Orlando. She furthered her education by taking night classes at the Paul Mitchell School. It was there a guest speaker — Ana Riveria of Beaute Speciale — introduced her to the role of freelance makeup artist.
An opportunity to work with Riveria during a press event at Hollywood Studios opened the door to Johnson’s full-time freelance work with the organization.
Through Beaute Speciale, Johnson has spent many hours creating looks for Disney World’s press events, commercials, advertising and more. She worked the last two Disney holiday specials for ABC, as well as several shows for Disney+.
“I love making people feel beautiful,” Johnson said, adding that she loves doing makeup for weddings.
As a freelance artist, Johnson is responsible for all of her equipment and makeup. She’s invested countless hours and dollars into refining her craft.
Each month, she receives a list of potential jobs through Beauty Speciale. She picks the jobs that fit her calendar.
“I don’t have a set schedule, and I work crazy hours,” Johnson said. “I like that I’m always doing something different. It’s exciting, and I enjoy what I do.”
Eventually, Johnson hopes to work in television and film because she also enjoys doing special effects makeup.
“You shouldn’t be afraid to go for what you want,” Johnson said. “It’s scary to follow your dreams, but find something you are passionate about and put all of your effort into it.”
