For most politicians, the road to public office goes through either the Democratic or Republican parties, but a local businessman is hoping to go around the established parties with an independent bid for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Josh Hawley.
Jared Young, former president and CEO of Joplin-based human resources outsourcing firm Employer Advantage, will announce Tuesday that he plans to run for U.S. Senate.
“My goal is to significantly change the way that Washington works, and I don’t believe that can be done as a member of the party,” Young said. “How many people have you heard run for Congress, run for the Senate, say that they’re going to change the system from within, they’re going to go fix Washington? None of them succeed. And it’s not because they’re insincere. It’s because the pressure to conform as a member of a party is incredibly intense.”
Young, 37, of Webb City, is also an attorney who graduated from Harvard Law School.
He said he believes the political landscape is changing and that voters are growing weary of partisan bickering and an inability to govern.
“As an independent, you’re able to go to Washington and have a lot more flexibility and actually act on the things that you intended to do when you got there,” he said. “In our internal polling that we’ve done in the state, 43% of likely Missouri voters don’t identify with either party. So I think over the last 10 years more and more people have become so frustrated that they’re just writing off the parties.”
Young grew up the second child in a family of seven and has lived in several states. He’s married and has six children.
His family moved to Missouri from Washington, D.C., in 2015. He said he has lived in the Joplin area longer than any other place.
He’s an active volunteer and serves on the board of the Joplin Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri.
Young said Democrat and Republican candidates are so focused on fighting each other that they’ve lost the ability to govern.
“I think the two-party system is broken, I find very few people who disagree with that statement,” Young said. “Every election I would kind of cross my fingers and hope that things would get a little better and get back to normal. I think this hyperpartisanship is making it so we’re not solving any problems. We’ve lost the ability to disagree productively and as a result, we have all these mounting problems that we’re facing and we’re not making any progress on solving them simply because the parties are focused on keeping each other out of power, but not actually solving problems. So I decided it was time to stop crossing my fingers and actually stand up and do something.”
Young said one of the hallmarks of his campaign is that it will be relentlessly positive and that he won’t be afraid to praise his opponents if they do something good. He said a quote from the author and speaker Arthur C. Brooks is his inspiration: “We don’t need to disagree less. We need to disagree better.”
“We’re just fighting too much. We’re disagreeing too bitterly,” Young said. “The question is how can (being an) independent actually help? I think people are tired of the bickering and fighting. I know people are tired. Every person I talk to just starts nodding their head vigorously when I start talking about the hyperpartisanship. The challenge is then getting people to believe in it enough and get excited enough about it that they’re willing to take a chance on an independent.
“I think that’s the harder argument. But again, I think the world is changing. I think there are enough people out there that are just ready to throw up their hands and are so sick of the two parties that if they can find a reasonable, smart, moderate candidate to get behind that is rising above the two parties, that they’ll do it and they’ll have the courage to cast their ballot for the independent. I think people are looking for leadership. We have so many politicians, but we lack a lot of leaders at this point.”
He plans to announce his bid at 7 p.m. at Sterling Event Center, 4977 E. Zora St.
Election calendar Independent candidates running for U.S. Senate in Missouri in the Nov. 5, 2024, election have until July 29, 2024, to file a petition with the signatures of at least 10,000 registered Missouri voters on it with the Missouri secretary of state’s office. The primary election for the Republican and Democratic parties is Aug. 6, 2024. According to the website ballotpedia.com, those hoping to run against incumbent Josh Hawley, a Republican, include four Democrats, Wesley Bell, December Harmon, Lucas Kunce and Karla May; another independent candidate, Zack Exley; and one candidate from the Socialist Equity Party, Doris Canaday.
