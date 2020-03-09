A Webb City man drew a 10-year prison term when he pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to molestation charges involving two underage girls.
Jeffrey F. Carte, 59, pleaded guilty to two Class B felony counts of first-degree child molestation in a plea agreement dismissing a third child molestation count and a count of statutory sodomy that he had been facing.
The plea deal called for Carte to serve concurrent terms of 10 years on each count and Circuit Judge Gayle Crane assessed Carte the agreed-upon sentences. He had been facing two Class A felony counts of molestation and a Class A felony count of statutory sodomy in the case. Those counts carried up to 30 years in prison.
Two girls testified at a preliminary hearing in January that Carte molested them at a young age.
The youngest victim, a 9-year-old girl. testified that the defendant raped her more than once when she was 5 or 6 years old. He initially was charged with first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy with respect to that victim and waived a hearing on the charges in 2017.
But the state amended the charges against him in October of last year to include two more counts of statutory sodomy involving a second girl. That caused the case to be remanded back to the associate court level for another preliminary hearing. At the hearing in January, the charges were amended again in light of the testimonies of the two girls.
The older girl, who is 10, testified that the abuse took place "almost every day" when she was 7 years old.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.