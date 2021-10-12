Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.