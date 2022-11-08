Since 2017, Scott Hettinger and Charlie 22 Outdoors have been helping veterans and trying to cut into that statistic that says every day, 22 military veterans in the U.S. commit suicide.
Charlie 22 Outdoors is known nowadays for offering hunting and fishing outings to Colorado, Oklahoma, Missouri and other places to help veterans get away from their stress, but the ministry is expanding its programs to offer more opportunities for vets and their families.
“This year we’ve added horse therapy to our schedule, a monthly session of horse therapy, and it’s been a tremendous success,” Hettinger said. “We’re going to build on it for next year.”
The last such event for 2022 was scheduled for Nov. 5 at the Risen Ranch Cowboy Church near the Joplin Stockyards, east of Joplin, where all seven monthly events were held this year, but it had to be canceled because of the possibility of storms
Hettinger said volunteers from the church bring their horses to Risen Ranch’s arena and let veterans and their families get close to the horses and ride them as well as walk and pet them as long as they want.
“We had one vet who lost his left leg and also had a stroke and we got him onto a horse back in May or June, and he started crying,” Hettinger said. “He said he’d been waiting 52 years to do this. It was incredible.
“The session in early October, when I arrived, the pastor of the church said he wanted to show me something. Two volunteers were putting a veteran from one of our events on a horse and they had come the week before and built this ramp and platform so people in wheelchairs could get up on it and get up to the horse’s level. Instead of bring pushed up or carried over, they could transfer from their chair onto the horse almost on their own. It was amazing.”
A call from God
Hettinger, 51, is a Carthage High School graduate who was severely injured in a car crash in 1990 and paralyzed from the neck down.
He said his father, Jess Hettinger, served in the military, and Scott was an army brat so that’s part of what attracted him to helping veterans.
The name Charlie 22 Outdoors is also a nod to his father, who was a drill instructor at Fort Leonard Wood with Charlie Company, 2nd Battallion, 2nd Brigade.
He and his wife, Barbara, had been planning to volunteer for a group that helps children with illnesses through outdoor adventures in 2017, but Scott Hettinger found out he was extremely sick and didn’t know how sick he was until late in the illness because of his paralysis.
While he was recovering, he began to feel a pull toward working with veterans. That was five years ago.
“Went to church on Oct. 8 and that morning Robin Sigars, our pastor, preached on Joshua 1:9,” Hettinger said.
The verse states: “Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.”
“It just hit me I knew right then that I needed to do this and I could feel it,” Hettinger said. “It didn’t know what it was going to look like at that point, but I knew it was going to be something. I could just feel it in my gut I could do this. I came home, and I had a couple of guys in mind, and one was a landowner and a Vietnam veteran, the other was a retired Green Beret, I called both of them and they both were in.”
Others Hettinger had in mind started calling him with the same feeling and he knew this was a calling.
Since then, Charlie 22 Outdoors has hosted dozens of hunting trips, fishing trips, golf outings and other events where veterans and volunteers team up with veterans to reach out, offer comfort and offer listening ears.
Hettinger said he knows there are other ministries out there helping veterans, but there can never be too many considering the magnitude of the problem.
“There are thousands upon thousands upon thousands of veterans who need help, who need something like this,” Hettinger said. “What we’ve learned is for a true healing to take place, we believe you need to have a relationship with Jesus Christ, and we use the outdoors to show that. The VA is good for what the VA does, and I don’t want to talk bad about the VA, but to have a true way to battle your demons, we believe that’s through Jesus Christ. There’s not enough of what we’re doing being done.”
New HQ
On Nov. 1, Charlie 22 Outdoors announced on its Facebook page that it would be making The Clubhouse a historic building in Webb City, 115 N. Madison St., its new home office.
“It became apparent over the last few months that a new office space was something we desperately needed,” Hettinger said on Facebook. “Not only for day-to-day purposes, but to provide ample storage for our supplies and gear. The Clubhouse is going to provide these needs and more. There is room in the building for us to conduct regular meetings for our veterans. We can host our monthly Re-boot Camp there as well. We will utilize the first two floors, kitchen, bathrooms, and storage areas.”
The Clubhouse was built in 1910 as the home of the Southwest Missouri Electric Railway Co., which provided trolley and rail service to the mining communities from Carthage to Galena, Kansas, to Picher, Oklahoma. The building is owned by the city of Webb City and Charlie 22 Outdoors will lease it for a year before looking at buying the building.”
Other events
Hettinger said the group has expanded other offerings in the past year as well, including adding couples’ retreats for veterans and their spouses and adding another women’s retreat.
“People need to remember that the families have lived a military life as well, not just the vets,” Hettinger said.
“They go through a lot of it and that’s a population that’s not well served, so the hardships the veterans face from PTSD or whatever they’ve got going on, the family lives that as well and that can cause some issues inside the family. Also, in America, when you think of a veteran you think of a man, that’s normal because the majority of our military are men, but the fact is there are more and more women who are serving, and they serve right alongside of the men. These women’s retreats we do are for female veterans and for female spouses of veterans. There were four wives that were there at the fall retreat whose husbands were back home and there were two female veterans as well. This was a smaller one, there were 30 guests at the women’s retreat in the summer. It’s a population that’s not served enough, and they need to be lifted up as well.”
Hettinger said these events are all completely free to veterans who apply and are made possible by donors and volunteers who support Charlie 22 Outdoors.
“We cannot thank our supporters and our volunteers enough,” he said. “To believe in the mission, that humbles us in itself, then when they donate their time and resources in addition to just believing in it, that humbles us even more. There’s no way you can put a value on what that means, everything from a few dollars to thousands of dollars.
“I had a woman who gave us $8 a couple of years ago and she said, ‘This is all that I have.’ ... I told her, ‘Ma’am, you just bought three cases of water for one of our events. You gave 75 people a bottle of water at one of our events.’ That’s the reality of it, every penny has a purpose.”
