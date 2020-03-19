WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Route 66 Movie Theater is the latest in the area to be temporarily closed for expensive improvements.
A brand-new laser cinema projector was delivered Thursday, according to co-owner Scott Hutson. It will replace the theater’s old lamp projector, which had been causing issues over the past three years and took a turn for the worse earlier this month.
“So we decided to take the plunge,” Hutson said recently. He and his wife, Nancy, purchased the single-screen, 315-seat theater in 2005. It was the first area theater to offer reserved seating. They now want to be the first area theater to offer laser projection.
“It’s going to be great,” he said of the new projection system. “They’re telling me to expect, color prism-wise, 100 times more pixels and color variations than we had before … brighter screens, more colors. It’s going to be super vivid.”
Although an expensive investment — roughly $50,000, Hutson said — laser projectors come with much longer lifespans than lamp projectors — 20,000 versus 2,500 hours, respectively. They also don’t have to worry about replacing dim or burned out bulbs every four months like they did with the old projection system.
The Hutsons had briefly discussed adding recliners to the theater. Neosho Cinema 6, owned by B&B Theatres, closed last September to install new seating; opening after the start of the year. B&B Theatres officials launched a similar, full-scale remodel on March 9 to install recliners at the Miami Cineplex in Miami, Oklahoma. Three auditoriums will be closed, while a fourth screen will remain temporarily open, due to contractual studio obligations, to show Disney’s “Onward,” according to a B&B release.
Hutson said he hopes to open the Webb City theater, located at 24 S. Main St., as soon as possible.
Ticket prices — $7 for one show, kids 3 and under free — will not change, Hutson said. That price hasn’t changed in three years.
“It’s not that we’re getting rich here, doing what we do here,” Hutson said. “But the fun part with owning a movie theater is listening to audiences laugh or clap at the end of a movie — it never gets old.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.