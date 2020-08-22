WEBB CITY, Mo. — House Inc. has received a grant from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for veteran homelessness under its Grant Per Diem program.
The program provides funding to community organizations that provide transitional housing and support services for homeless veterans, with the goal of helping them achieve residential stability, increase their skill levels and income and obtain greater self-determination, the VA said in a news release announcing the grant awards. Overall, the VA awarded approximately $279 million to community organizations through this round of awards.
“The Grant Per Diem program is one component of VA’s multifaceted continuum of services and resources to help veterans exit homelessness,” VA Secretary Robert Wilkie said in a statement. “No veteran should ever have to worry whether they will have stable housing, and these grants put us one step closer to ensuring all veterans are living in a safe and supportive environment.”
House Inc. was awarded a grant that is used to provide transitional housing beds and to operate service centers for veterans experiencing homelessness. The funding can be used to reimburse grantees for the cost of care provided to veterans during the award period.
The nonprofit, which launched in September 1996 and now has half a dozen residential houses, serves "chronic, habitual, histrionic alcoholics and addicts with a history of relapse and little hope of recovery," according to its website.
A majority of its clients are referrals from VA health care centers and private treatment centers around the region. Its veterans services department offers case management, counseling, transportation to VA hospitals, education and employment.
