WEBB CITY, Mo. — With continued commercial and residential growth, Webb City doesn’t plan on slowing down any time soon, city officials highlighted in the annual State of the City address on Thursday.
Webb City Mayor Lynn Ragsdale said he’s traveled to similar-sized cities, but Webb City stands out from all of the rest.
“We are a suburb in a major metropolitan area, but it’s a unique one,” he said. “We can compare ourselves all we want to those places and say, ‘Could we do that?’ ... What we really take pride in is that we’re a great place to live where we can afford to live, have families and generationally live here. And yes, have some pretty good amenities that don’t cost what they cost in other places.”
Carl Francis, city administrator, said the fire department recently purchased a new ladder truck with money from a capital improvement fund that was created in 2008 with a half-cent sales tax. Francis said the city is receiving more revenue in the capital improvement fund than officials had anticipated. The 2019 Ferrara firetruck cost approximately $770,000, for which the city wrote a check.
“For the first time in history of the city of Webb City, we bought a brand-new ladder truck,” he said. “Chief (Andrew) Roughton and his guys were very busy putting together the specs and making sure we got what we needed for the future. It’s going to be a few days before we buy another one.”
Residential growth
Residential areas throughout Webb City continue to grow, officials said. Building permits and investments have been steadily increasing since 2015. The city received 97 building permits last year, representing $12.3 million in construction value. In 2018, there were 81 permits and 51 permits in 2017.
“Personally, I think it’s going to continue for about one or two more years, and we’re either going to have to annex some land or we’re going to build outside of the city,” said Francis. “We have some plans. We looked at some annexations that are going to come down the road in the near future. You can’t sustain that kind of growth in the confines of our current city limits.”
Commercial growth
Commercial growth is also on the upward trend. Apartments downtown are being remodeled in a $600,000 project. A new Dairy Queen is being built on South Madison, which has helped contribute $1.3 million in new construction. A ribbon cutting is slated for Dairy Queen on March 11.
Centennial Retail Park near the roundabout is also expanding with commercial businesses including Atwoods and a future hotel. Francis said the city bought about 300 acres in 2007 to begin developing the area into a commercial and industrial hub.
“Of the 22 lots (in Centennial Park), there are four that are not sold,” said Francis. “... Sleep Inn groundbreaking will be very soon. Pennington Upholstery’s groundbreaking was last week. The laundromats are being worked on. There are a lot of other projects going on.”
Improvements
Taxpayers in Webb City, Oronogo and Carterville are helping fund $3.2 million in upgrades to its wastewater infrastructure that was just completed. The $2.75 million bond issue was approved in all three cities in 2015. The wastewater plant received new bar screens and other new equipment to remove the high concentrations of zinc from its sludge.
“Our sewage plant runs at about 60% capacity, which means it probably has another 10 to 15 years before we need to think about another upgrade,” said Francis. “We just finished up a $3 million upgrade over the last week or two.”
New well
Webb City now has seven wells pumping more than a million gallons of water daily, on average. A new well is currently being drilled on the northwest part of town, near the Webb City Senior Center.
