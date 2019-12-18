WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City leaders say the city is ready with zoning and licensing ordinances pertaining to businesses offering medical marijuana, and related products and services.
The City Council adopted two ordinances at its weather-delayed December meeting on Tuesday night, one regulating locations, signs and other aspects related to medical marijuana dispensers, cultivators and testers, and the other setting up licenses and fees for such businesses.
The vote on the ordinance setting zoning limits on medical marijuana businesses was 6-1, with Councilwoman Alisa Barreota voting "no."
Barreota said she realized the city had to adopt these ordinances in the wake of Missouri voters passing Amendment 2 in November 2018, but she is still concerned about what she sees as consequences of allowing medical marijuana in the community.
The vote was 7-0 on the licensing ordinance.
The zoning ordinance requires that dispensaries will only be permitted in areas zoned C-2, general commercial, and must be at least 1,000 feet away from a school, day care business or church.
It also limits what words can be used on signs for these businesses, requiring that the word “medical” be used in fonts and typefaces at least as visible as the word “marijuana.”
It sets the same limitations on operations that cultivate marijuana and manufacture infused products or test them, and operations for the use of medical marijuana-infused products.
It also prohibits outdoor storage or use of medical marijuana, sets the hours of operation for all such operations at between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m., requires the display of the state-issued medical marijuana license, and prohibits establishing these businesses in a building that has any residents.
The second ordinance sets the licensing fees at $450 for a medical marijuana dispensary and $150 for cultivation, manufacturing and testing operations.
City Attorney Troy Salchow said he read the ordinances adopted by Carthage, Joplin, Carl Junction, Neosho and a host of other communities before writing Webb City’s ordinance.
City Administrator Carl Francis said the state law prohibits cities from setting rules so severe that they keep medical marijuana businesses out, but it allows some leeway for cities to regulate things like setbacks from schools and churches, words on signs, and license fees.
“Carl and I are big on definitions, so we define everything in here,” Salchow said. “Waiting until now allowed me to structure the ordinance in a way that’s best for Webb City.”
The city took the unusual step of reading and voting on both ordinances twice in the same meeting because they had to be passed before January 2020 and the council won’t meet again this year because of the holidays.
Alice Mangan, owner of aliceCBD, a boutique that sells CBD-related products in Webb City, was at the meeting to watch the proceedings and keep up with what the city was planning with regard to medical marijuana.
Mangan said the ordinance doesn’t affect her business because while CBD is nearly identical to the chemicals found in medical marijuana, it is derived from hemp and is not illegal under either federal or state law.
Mangan said the ordinances passed on Tuesday were predetermined by state law, so she didn’t have any reaction to the city adopting them.
“I want to be ready when they start discussing patients in the community or interacting with law enforcement, or how are they going to navigate the new laws coming up,” Mangan said after the meeting. “How are they (patients) going to find dispensers, how are they going to be in the community and still going to be able to medicate?"
Other business
Mayor Lynn Ragsdale announced that Ward 1 Councilman Joshua Hensley was resigning from his seat because he has moved out of the city. Hensley was not at Tuesday night’s meeting. Ragsdale said the council would accept Hensley’s resignation at its meeting on Jan. 13, 2020.
