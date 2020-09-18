An emergency medical technician at Mercy Hospital Carthage pleaded guilty this week in federal court to stealing painkillers from vials used in ambulances serving Carthage and Mount Vernon and diluting them with water and saline.
James Poole, 37, of Webb City, waived his right to a grand jury at a hearing Thursday in U.S. District Court in Springfield and pleaded guilty before Magistrate Judge David P. Rush to a charge of tampering with a consumer product. He faces up to 10 years without parole on the conviction with a sentencing hearing to be scheduled upon completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.
The U.S. attorney's office in Springfield said in a news release that paramedics with the Carthage hospital noticed on Jan. 23 puncture marks on a fentanyl vial being used as pain-killing medication for a patient. Paramedics subsequently reported a second incident in which they drew fentanyl from a vial that did not contain enough fluid for a full dose.
The reports prompted an inspection of the narcotics stocks in the ambulances and emergency medical services office at Mercy Hospital Carthage that found further signs of tampering with fentanyl and hydromorphone vials. Another vial of fentanyl showed signs of tampering at Mercy Hospital's emergency medical services center in Mount Vernon, where the same paramedics from the Carthage hospital also work from time to time.
The investigation widened when Mercy Hospital Springfield contacted the Federal Drug Administration's Office of Criminal Investigations regarding 26 fentanyl vials and 43 hydromorphone vials on which signs of tampering had been discovered. There, too, some of the vials' contents had been replaced with water and saline solutions.
Emergency medical services workers and their supervisors were drug tested on the date the tampering was discovered, and Poole purportedly tested positive for an analog of fentanyl, according to the U.S. attorney's office. He subsequently admitted having become an opioid addict following an injury in a traffic accident in December 2018.
The U.S. attorney's office said Poole admitted having tampered with a vial of fentanyl just three weeks before his more widespread tampering was discovered. In that instance, he admitted that he had documented giving a patient with abdominal pain 100 mcg of fentanyl when he had actually given them half that and injected himself with the other half after his shift.
