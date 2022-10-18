WEBB CITY, Mo. — When Webb City police Chief Don Melton was working on a memorial for the only officer killed in the line of duty in Webb City, he found a gravestone but noticed there was not anything on the marker telling about his place in community history.
He also found that the city had no photograph of Leonard Rich, a city marshal who was shot and killed while responding to a disturbance Aug. 10, 1902, in downtown Webb City.
One of those situations was resolved Tuesday as Melton, other Webb City officers, law enforcement officers from Joplin and Jasper County, and others gathered around Rich’s grave on the south side of the Webb City Cemetery to dedicate a new memorial stone.
Melton said the Webb City Elks Lodge, Mount Hope Cemetery and Quality Memorials and Quality Memorials Inc. fully funded this new stone which gives details of "Marshal Rich’s sacrifice for our community.”
Those details say Rich was killed when he and other officers became involved an altercation with two brothers who caused a disturbance at a business by the name of Lizzie Reed's Resort, which catered to miners. A temporary officer then killed the brother who shot Rich, and another marshal shot the other brother in an arm.
Rich married Eve Mat Eulitle in July 1888. They had daughter, Stella, who was 6 years old at the time of his death.
Webb City Mayor Lynn Ragsdale said thanking Rich for his sacrifice was thanking all law enforcement officers for their sacrifice.
“To say a long overdue thank you to this officer seems an appropriate thing to do, especially since we can’t find any descendant,” Ragsdale said. “We become, I think, those appropriate descendants today to show him great honor.”
Melton noted that Tuesday’s ceremony was happening on what would Rich’s 163rd birthday. He thanked the Webb City Elks Lodge, Mount Hope Cemetery and Quality Memorials for their role in making the memorial happen.
Chase Emery, exalted ruler of the Webb City Elks Lodge, said it was an honor to be a part of the effort.
“As long as there are veterans, law enforcement and first responders, there will be Elks there to support them,” Emery said.
Travis Boyd, with Mount Hope Cemetery, said his work crew came to the Webb City Cemetery and worked to straighten Rich’s original headstone before helping install the new memorial stone.
“I thank the Elks a lot for everything they’ve done,” Boyd said. “As a member of the Elks, it makes me proud to be a part of this. I’m proud for Webb City and Mount Hope Cemetery to be a part of this. I want to thank everyone for being here.”
Bill Joslen, with Quality Memorials of Carthage, described the new memorial granite stone as a 24-inch-by-16-inch stone that weighs more than 200 pounds. “It wasn’t a hard decision at all to get involved,” Joslen said. “It’s great a great privilege.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.