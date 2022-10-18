Hey, everyone. It sure got chilly out there today! It's a sign that autumn is here.
Earlier today we headed out to Webb City, where the police department was honoring one of their own. Leonard S. Rich, a marshal with the department, has lain under a simple stone in the Webb City cemetery for more than 120 years with nothing to mark his position in the city’s history, despite being the only officer in the city to have died in the line of duty.
Learn more about his memorial service in a story from reporter John Hacker, with photos from Roger Nomer. You'll find everything online at joplinglobe.com and in Wednesday's print edition.
You'll also find:
- Details about this year's Christmas parade in Joplin.
- Coverage of tonight's induction ceremony for the new Joplin Schools Hall of Fame.
- A story about sheriff's deputies recently recognized for lifesaving efforts.
Have a nice evening. Stay warm!
