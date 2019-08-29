WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City Police Department recently received a $55,610 grant award from the Missouri Department of Transportation to fully fund saturation patrol units and hazardous moving violations patrols over the next year.
The grant stems from MoDOT’s Highway Safety and Traffic Division and will cover patrol units from Oct. 1 this year to Sept. 30, 2020. The City Council accepted the award during its meeting Monday night.
City Administrator Carl Francis lauded the work of police Chief Don Melton in obtaining the grant.
About $26,000 will cover the costs of saturation patrol units, in which a large number of officers target specific areas around town during certain times to catch impaired drivers.
“It will increase manpower,” Melton said. “Instead of having two officers on Friday and two officers on Saturday nights, we’ll have saturation patrols looking for intoxicated drivers. We’ll have at least one extra officer paid through this contract on the streets Friday and Saturday nights between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m."
About $13,000 will fund hazardous moving violation enforcement patrols that target unsafe drivers. Hazardous moving violations include speeding, following too closely, failing to yield right of way and driving under the influence.
“For hazardous moving violations, we look back at the previous month, and we figure out the day and the time when most of those happen,” Melton said. “Then we put an officer out there during that time period for increased patrol looking for speeders, following too close, improper turns, improper lane changes.”
The remaining money, about $16,000, will be used to upgrade the driver’s license scanners in the department’s patrol vehicles. The city does not have to provide any matching funds for the grant.
Receptacle misuse
Mayor Lynn Ragsdale gave an update on how the city’s free recycling receptacles on the corner of Church and Tom streets continue to be misused by the public. He said recent pictures of the receptacles showed the area littered with a couch and love seat.
“When I contacted city staff, I was even more frustrated, and not at them,” Ragsdale said. “They immediately sent a crew to clean it up, taking them away from other work projects. My frustration was when I learned that this was an ongoing issue and our city staff constantly cleans up after those who obtain this free city service.”
Ragsdale ordered the immediate improvement of lighting at the recycling area, as well as the upgrading of surveillance cameras and improvement of signs. He said the city will prosecute anyone who continues to violate the regulations.
“If these measures do not correct the abuse, we will be forced to remove the recycling area altogether,” Ragsdale said.
Ragsdale also said several residents are using the city as their personal junkyard and that from here on out, any unlicensed or nonfunctioning vehicles parked on the streets will be ticketed and towed.
Tax rate
The Webb City Council set the city’s tax rate for 2019-20 at 72.13 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, the same rate as it is this year. This does not include the school district, county or state taxes.
The city’s tax is composed of about 38 cents for the general fund, about 26 cents for the library fund and about 8 cents for the park fund. The owner of a $100,000 home would pay about $137 annually based on the city’s portion of the total tax.
