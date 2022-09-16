WEBB CITY, Mo. — Eugene Field Elementary School in the Webb City School District was one of eight schools in the state to be named Friday as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2022 by the U.S. Department of Education.
The national award honors schools that perform at high academic levels or that perform at high levels while serving a significant proportion of disadvantaged students.
Eugene Field houses the Webb City district’s fourth graders and has about 200 students currently enrolled. It was the only school in the immediate area to be awarded the title this year.
Dusty Allen, principal of Eugene Field, said the national achievement wouldn’t have been possible without continuous support from the community, the school district, the Board of Education, the teachers and staff, as well as the hard work from students.
“From the board and all of the way down, it’s about doing what’s best for kids,” he said. “The most important thing is the support, and it’s not certainly about me, but it’s about everyone who has contributed.”
Blue Ribbon Schools are recognized in one of two performance categories: high academic performance or closing the achievement gap. Eugene Field was ranked among the state’s highest performing schools, which is measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.
Eugene Field was also recently selected as a Missouri Gold Star School by the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, a program that is designed to identify schools that are performing at a high level academically or making exceptional progress. This led to the school’s nomination for the National Blue Ribbon program.
“It began as a Gold Star, and we were a Gold Star School winner for efforts on MAP (Missouri Assessment Program) achievement,” Allen said. “Then, we were nominated to be a Blue Ribbon School. The scores were taken for two years. Our scores indicate that we have a lot of kids who achieve well on the MAP test, and that’s an effort of the teachers. Our building is just fourth grade, but everybody from the preschool through fourth grade contributed in some way.”
Established in 1991, the Missouri Gold Star Schools program uses the same criteria for nomination as the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program sponsored by the U.S. Department of Education.
The seven other schools in Missouri named National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022 are Dewey Elementary School in Chillicothe; Blair Oaks Elementary School in Jefferson City; Kirkwood Senior High School in Kirkwood; Chapel Lakes Elementary School in Lee’s Summit; Epic Elementary School in Liberty; Nixa High School in Nixa; and Immaculate Conception School in Springfield.
"I applaud all the honorees for the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools award for creating vibrant, welcoming and affirming school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential and achieve their dreams," U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a statement. "As our country continues to recover from the pandemic, we know that our future will only be as strong as the education we provide to all of our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have gone above and beyond to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional and mental health needs. These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students' lives."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.