WEBB CITY, Mo. — With snow already in the forecast this week, Webb City’s Polar Bear Express around King Jack Park may be even more of a wonderland-Christmas experience this year.
Polar Bear Express tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. Friday at City Hall, 200 S. Main St. Tickets will be sold for $2 for children 4 and older (free for children 3 and younger) at the City Hall courtroom on Friday, Monday and Tuesday only. The following days in November, tickets will be sold in the main office of City Hall.
Only 4,400 tickets will be sold for the event, and the ticket sale location will be different during the first three days because of the large crowds, said Tom Reeder, Webb City parks and recreation director.
“The first three days will be in the city council/courtroom because there’s more room in there, and we get a big rush the first couple of days,” he said. “It just gives us more room to maneuver because the girls up front in City Hall just get swamped.”
The event allows children and families to go back in time and ride on a restored 1920s trolley, Old No. 60, along the 1.1-mile railroad track in King Jack Park. The streetcar, outfitted in Christmas lights, will chug around the park, which will be decorated in a variety of handmade light displays. The Winter Wonderland Christmas program will also have picture opportunities with Santa Claus, Christmas caroling and free hot cocoa.
Reeder said the event has become such a destination point for families that people from Springfield, Nevada and Aurora have already inquired about tickets.
“It’s hard to find programs that is all-inclusive of a family,” said Reeder. “With baseball and other sports, the parents are there, but they’re only watching and they somewhat get to experience it together. With these types of programs, the parents get to sit there with their children and get to experience the same event at the same moment and share that experience together. Those are the events that I treasure as a parks director.”
Tickets will only be on sale while supplies last. Last year, tickets were sold out within less than two weeks. This year’s prices increased by a dollar to help fund the costs associated with creating the light displays around the park. The program, which began eight years ago, costs approximately $10,000 to $12,000 for materials, lights and controllers, alone.
There will also be new Christmas decorations dispersed throughout the park this year, said Reeder. The parks department begins setting up in September and builds 95% of the lighting pieces.
“We help program them, and when people come to the Polar Bear Express, they don’t know everything they’re going to be able to see, and I think this is what makes it exciting for people,” he said.
Polar Bear Express operating dates
The Polar Bear Express will leave the station in King Jack Park at two times on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays throughout December: 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 5-7, Dec. 12-14 and Dec. 19-21. Group night will be slated for Dec. 10 for groups of 25 or more people.
