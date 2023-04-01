WEBB CITY, Mo. — A newcomer is running for Webb City School Board against three longtime incumbents on Tuesday while all City Council candidates are without opposition and have a free ride in the spring election.
The Webb City School Board has three open seats. The incumbents — David E. Collard, Jeanne M. Newby and William Roderique — have all served on the Webb City School Board for more than two decades. They’re being challenged by newcomer Erin Taylor. Each open seat carries a three-year term.
• Collard, 71, has served on the Webb City School Board for 33 years and is a lifelong Southwest Missouri resident. He formerly worked for Missouri Farm Bureau but is now retired. He’s a graduate of Carl Junction High School and earned his bachelor’s degree in agriculture from the University of Missouri.
• Newby, 72, is a lifelong resident of Webb City where she’s a community historian, newspaper columnist and published author. She has been a member of the board for more than two decades and is a graduate of Webb City High School. She previously served a term on the school board from 1990 to 1993. She was reelected to the board in April 2002. She also served on the Webb City Council from 1980 to ‘86.
• Roderique, 54, is an accountant who co-founded Baker Davis Roderique, CPAs, in 1996. He has served on the Webb City board for 30 years. He’s a graduate of Webb City High School and earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting in 1991 from Missouri Southern State University. He has resided in Jasper County throughout his life.
• Taylor, 40, is a homemaker in Webb City. She’s a 2001 Webb City High School graduate and earned a bachelor’s degree in business education from Missouri Southern State University in 2005. She’s a lifelong resident of the Four-State Area. This is her first time running for an elected position.
