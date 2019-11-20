WEBB CITY, Mo. — Rachel Dolence, a senior at Webb City High School, said she’ll never forget Christmas Day more than a decade ago when she received a huge brown-and-white stuffed animal, a toy dog with which she was practically inseparable.
“I got this life-sized Saint Bernard, and I named him Freckles after one of my dad’s dogs,” she said. “It’s one of my favorite things. He went on car trips with me. It was basically my pillow. I still have him.”
This holiday season, Dolence and other students in the Webb City High School theater department hope to help disadvantaged children with a meaningful gift on Christmas. They're collecting unopened toys that they’ll incorporate into their production of “Elf: The Musical” — and afterward, they will donate the items to Toys for Tots, which benefits children and families who can’t afford to put presents under the tree.
The musical follows an orphan named Buddy who was raised by Santa Claus and his elves at the North Pole. After discovering he’s not a real elf at age 30, he tries to search for and form a relationship with his biological family in New York City.
This is the first year the theater department is performing “Elf” and also collecting toys for charity. The group has received about two dozen toys so far, but they hope to collect even more by the end of the week.
“I think it’s such a wonderful idea,” said Dolence, 18. “We do drives throughout the school, like the canned food drive and the coat drive, but I don’t remember us ever doing this. I’m really hoping that we get a lot of donations.”
Tracy Eden, director of the production, said the musical will be somewhat similar to the iconic 2003 movie “Elf,” featuring the same characters but offering new music. The two-hour play includes at least 10 songs, and students have been rehearsing since September.
“In the cast, we have about 40 students, and about 15 are working backstage,” Eden said. “We have about 15 members in the band. The choir department, the band department and the theater department, every year we put a musical together. We have a very talented group of kids.”
Guests in the audience can expect the characters to sing, dance and engage with them during the performance.
“One thing I like to do is what we call ‘breaking the fourth wall,’ where we go out and interact with the audience,” Eden said. “We’re also seeing if we can work in references that locally will be known.”
'Favorite holiday charity'
Eden, who served in the U.S. Marines from 1983 to 1987, said Toys for Tots is special to him because the Marine Corps established a Marine Toys for Tots program in 1991. The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation distributes about 18 million toys to 7 million children annually.
“It’s always been one of my favorite holiday charities, and I thought the idea would be great,” Eden said.
Gavin Phillips, a 16-year-old junior, stars in the main role of Buddy. Phillips said he plans on making the character very childish, and he chose purposefully not to watch the movie because he didn’t want to copy actor Will Ferrell’s mannerisms.
“I wanted this role so bad, and I’m so excited for the opportunity to do this,” he said. “I really love the musical and what goes on here. It’s a great fellowship. I really wanted to bring a certain authenticity to the role without replicating someone else’s work. He’s silly and very naive. Because this is theater, there’s a different energy to the character that film acting doesn’t really bring to the character. Unlike the Buddy in the movie, this Buddy can sing.”
Dolence will portray Jovie, who works as a store elf at Macy’s. Her character despises Christmas until she meets Buddy.
“He opens her eyes to the joys of Christmas, singing and loving the holiday atmosphere,” she said. “I really had to step out of my personality for the character because I love Christmas, and I’m a happy person. Gavin does such a good job playing Buddy, and it's hard to keep a straight face.”
"Elf: The Musical" will be performed at 7 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday as well as 2 p.m. Sunday in Barton Theatre at Webb City High School, 621 N. Madison St. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students and senior citizens; children 5 and younger are admitted free.
Want to donate?
Donations of new, unopened toys in their original packaging will be accepted until the final performance. Toys can be dropped off in the high school office, 621 N. Madison St., and do not have to be wrapped.
