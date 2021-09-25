WEBB CITY, Mo. — After having been authorized by voters in 2017, the city government of Webb City has now collected well more than $1 million in revenue generated by a 2.5% use tax assessed primarily on online purchases.
That revenue has helped fund town equipment purchases, the hiring of additional employees and improvements to things such as streets.
Use taxes are similar to sales taxes. Just like sales taxes, they are assessed by towns, counties and states, and must be authorized by a vote of the people. They also must be assessed at the same rate as the local sales tax. Where they differ is on point of purchase. Sales taxes are applied to purchases at local businesses. Use taxes are applied primarily to purchases from out-of-state, online retailers.
“It’s provided the city with some breathing room,” said Carl Francis, city administrator in Webb City, of the use tax.
The 2.5% assessment has given city officials more flexibility to tackle projects that otherwise would have been placed on the back burner until the city could have saved up the money, he said.
Voters in more than half of Missouri’s towns, including those in Webb City, have authorized a local use tax, primarily to make up for at least some of the revenue they lost in the past decade via online vendors taking sales away from local brick-and-mortar businesses. But some voters have been reluctant to OK use taxes. Last spring, voters in Carl Junction and Neosho again rejected the proposals. In August, however, Carthage voters, by a slight margin, authorized a use tax, and Joplin is making a renewed push for such on Nov. 2.
Spending the revenue
In Webb City’s case, its use tax has paid for sidewalk projects on Stadium Drive and North Main Street, paving on Daugherty Street and Broadway, as well as equipment and manpower to install a new water well.
“Use tax funds free up a lot of revenues for equipment and capital purchases,” Francis said. “Water revenue is really what funds and drives the installation of new pumps, but our ability to hire additional employees and get them better equipment, so they can work on projects like the water well, is enhanced by the use tax.”
This year, Broadway Street will be completely rebuilt and repaved, which is directly attributed to the use tax, he said.
As of this past August, Webb City had collected over $1.38 million in use tax proceeds, which is added to its general fund to support general operations, including the police and fire departments, and capital projects.
The 2.5% use tax — the same rate as the local sales tax — was approved by a 210-168 vote in August 2017. Collections began in December of that year and have increased every year.
“The first year, we got $241,523 and this year, so far, we’ve collected $402,867,” said Tracy Craig, city finance director. “The tax levels the playing field for our local brick-and-mortar businesses. It has allowed us to have breathing room in order to buy those extra pieces of equipment to do special projects.”
Craig said the city initially estimated the use tax would generate approximately $300,000 annually.
“I think it’s wonderful that our community has faith in us to be good stewards of the money,” she said.
“We’ve increased (employee) benefits this year,” Francis said. “The City Council has voted to spend an additional $200,000 a year on all of our city employees who are members of the state retirement system to upgrade their benefits. That’s a direct result of available funds from the use tax.”
Joplin
The city of Joplin hopes to be next in line for a use tax.
A “Proposition Action” question will appear on the Nov. 2 election ballot asking Joplin residents to approve a 3.125% local use tax, the same rate as the local sales tax, on online purchases that are shipped from out of state to Joplin.
Joplin’s goal with the use tax is to even the playing field for local businesses, help keep jobs in the community and pursue community betterment projects.
Officials believe Joplin is losing an estimated $3.7 million annually by not collecting the tax on online purchases made by city residents.
Nick Edwards, city manager, said he conducted a listening tour with the community in 2020 and asked for views on the town’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats. The feedback from residents was used to help formulate a series of action plans that have been endorsed by the City Council.
“To do those plans, there’s a need for resources, and the best way to fund those plans is through a use tax,” Edwards said. “The conversation for funding started in November following the adoption of the City Council’s goals last year.”
The revenue from the use tax would be used for Joplin’s future, focusing on programs listed in the city’s action plans specifying increased public safety efforts, neighborhood and business revitalization, as well as economic development.
Other goals listed in the action plans are addressing homelessness, reducing crime and maintaining infrastructure. The action plans can be viewed on the city’s website at www.joplinmo.org/actionplans.
“The community’s coming up on its 150th birthday, and for our next 150 years to be as great as the last, we need to make some significant changes,” Edwards said. “We need to focus on the things that the community and the citizens want to see changed.”
An 18-member Proposition Action committee made up of volunteers has been helping spread the word about the use tax proposal that will be voted on in a little over a month.
Rob O’Brian, former director of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, is chairman of the Proposition Action committee. He said a use tax would apply to the growing trend of online shopping, which has only accelerated during the pandemic, and is necessary for progress in Joplin.
“There’s a lot of presentations to make between now and Nov. 2, but as we saw with Carthage, every vote counts,” O’Brian said. “We want to make sure to get the message out.”
O’Brian said the use tax not only helps level the playing field for local businesses, but is also beneficial to the city as a whole.
Carthage
Carthage is the most recent city in the area to receive a thumbs-up by voters for a local use tax.
A 2.75% use tax was narrowly passed in Carthage by a 271-265 vote on Aug. 3.
Carthage City Council members approved a resolution in July that committed the city to spending 40% of the revenue from a use tax on parks and recreation, 30% on public safety, and 30% on roads and bridges for the first three years the tax is in place. Allocations will be revisited in 2024.
A use tax committee made up of business owners and other residents of Carthage was appointed by Mayor Dan Rife and approved by the council to provide information about the proposal and how it would be used.
“We explained that it wasn’t new or more, tried to be very simplified on the information, and let people make their own determination from that,” said Mark Elliff, a member of the committee.
The Missouri Municipal League had estimated that Carthage would see $740,000 in new revenue a year from a use tax.
Neosho
The city of Neosho has asked for a local use tax three times without any success.
In April 2021, a 3% use tax question lost by 33 votes, 562 to 529. That election featured a higher turnout, with Neosho voters electing council members to an expanded council.
City Manager David Kennedy noted in a budget summary to City Council recently that while staff must be diligent in keeping costs down, additional revenue sources, such as a use tax, increased property taxes or pursuit of additional grants, will be needed to handle continuous increases of operating expenses.
While the council did not voice objections to again asking voters to authorize a use tax, there was no formal consensus voiced.
“Council has not made a decision if they will attempt the use tax again,” Kennedy said in an email to the Globe.
Carl Junction
The city of Carl Junction is in a boat similar to that of Neosho. Voters rejected the question for a 3% use tax in the April 2021 election, with 531 opposed and 335 in favor.
City officials pitched the measure as both a way to even the playing field for local businesses facing competition from online sales and a much-needed source of additional revenue for an increasingly tight city budget. City Administrator Steve Lawver said the use tax would have generated anywhere from $150,000 to $200,000 annually, on the conservative side, and would be divided among parks, stormwater and sidewalk projects.
Because the April election was the fourth time Carl Junction voters rejected a use tax, Lawver said the city will not pursue another use tax question at this time for two reasons.
“One, we just got the (half-cent) public safety sales tax passed for the police department, and two, the obvious rejection by citizens,” he emailed the Globe.
The half-cent public safety sales tax to benefit the local police department was passed by a 2,265-1,569 vote last November and is expected to generate an estimated $150,000 annually for police operations.
