WEBB CITY, Mo. — Louis Foraker didn’t try to hide his grin Tuesday morning.
Standing across the street from his home on Nelson Street, he watched as a half-dozen roofers went about their work on top of his house, the rhythmic blasts of hammers and nail guns punctuating the air as he watched twisted shingles take flight and fall lazily into the grass.
“Fantastic, isn’t it?” he said with a chuckle.
Foraker, a U.S. Navy veteran, was the chosen recipient of a new roof courtesy the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project, a nationwide effort to give back to the men and women who put themselves in harm’s way in service of their country. Though 200-plus U.S. military veterans nationwide have received new roofs via the program since 2016, Foraker was the first recipient in the Joplin metro area. He was chosen thanks to a charitable partnership between the Joplin-based Abernathy Roofing & Construction, an Owens Corning roofing contractor, and the Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity.
“I was listening to (Foraker’s) interview, and he used the word ‘fantastic’ about three times,” said Scott Clayton, Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity’s executive director, “so I know that he’s thrilled by what’s happened here today.
“It means he has one less thing in his life to worry about," he said, gesturing to the workers surrounding the house, “to come out here and help out a veteran in need. That's what all of these people wanted to do.”
Foraker actually has his sister to thank for his new roof, he said. She initially contacted the Joplin chapter of the Hearts & Hammers group, which assists locally with home repairs. During her discussion, she learned that the Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity was on the lookout for a veteran in need of roof repair. She immediately thought of her big brother.
When given the details about the program, he decided to fill out an application in early June, leaving the rest up to fate: “I said, ‘Let’s see what happens. If it happens, it happens.’”
Not long after, two people showed up on Foraker's front porch — Jon and Sarah Abernathy, owners of Abernathy Roofing & Construction. They had some good news for him: He’d be receiving that new roof. Mother Nature spoiled the first attempt early last week, but clear skies greeted workers Tuesday morning, and they got underway at 8 a.m.
“My uncle and I used to work on roofs after I got out of the Navy,” Foraker said. “But we didn’t have all the modern equipment like they have today. We had to carry everything up on our shoulders.”
Foraker's initial deployment to Vietnam was in early 1969, and he eventually served three six-month stints aboard ships in Southeast Asia waters.
One of the stints was aboard the USS John A. Bole, a destroyer. "We sat right off the coast of Vietnam, so close you could see the beach, and we fired our guns,” he said.
The lifelong Jasper County resident later served aboard the USS Horne, a cruiser that sat roughly 20 miles off the country’s coast and conducted search and rescue operations for airmen, he said. He left the military as a ship serviceman 3rd class, and then worked locally in radiator repairs until retirement.
“Giving back to the community is what we’re all about,” said Joe Abernathy, who donated the labor Tuesday while Owens Corning donated the roofing materials.
“It’s just a blessing,” said Foraker, watching the house he and his wife, Sue, have called home for the past 21 years receive the new roof.
