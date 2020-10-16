Webb City’s iconic Polar Bear Express holiday trolley ride around King Jack Park has been canceled this year over safety concerns regarding COVID-19.
It's sad news for families who have come to love this tradition each Christmas season. But safety wins out, city officials said. Carl Francis, the city administrator, said many of the trolley volunteers expressed concerns about going forward with the event because some are elderly and are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
Polar Bear Express tickets usually go on sale the first weekend in November. Last year, the Webb City Parks and Recreation Department sold 4,400 tickets, and nighttime spots sold out within 48 hours.
Read more about what the parks department is planning this year instead of the Polar Bear Express in a story from Kimberly Barker. You'll find it on joplinglobe.com and in Saturday's e-edition.
