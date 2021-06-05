WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City’s 105-year-old trolley is back in service after a the pandemic sidelined the popular attraction in 2020.
Hundreds of riders took advantage of the first warm weekend of 2021 on Saturday to come out to King Jack Park, shop at the Webb City Farmers Market and take free rides on No. 60, a trolley manufactured in 1916 in St. Louis and used on some of the passenger railways that carried people and cargo around the Tri-State Mining District in the early 1900s.
“We’ve given a bunch of rides today,” said Jerry Fisher, with the Southwest Missouri Electric Railway Board, which operates the old streetcar. “This is really the best day we’ve had since coming back. We’ve been back three or four weekends, but it’s been cool or even raining, and they didn’t have as many at the farmers market either.”
A little bumpy
Children and adults made the short walk from the busy farmers market to the old train station to board the street car for the 15-minute loop around King Jack Park.
Samantha and B.J. Castic, of Carthage, brought their grandchildren, Tiger Lilly Castic and Avalin Castic, to shop and ride.
“It was a little bumpy and noisy,” said Tiger Lilly, 12.
“It was cool, bumpy and noisy,” added Avalin, 10. “But it was still cool. It was cool going around the park because I haven’t been on a train ever. It wasn’t as rough as I thought it would be, but it was fun.”
Samantha Castic said she brings her grandkids to the farmers market every time they come to visit from the Kansas City area.
“They love the farmers market, they love the train. It’s a new experience for them,” she said. “Grandma watches a lot of Westerns, so they go home and they see the old trains in the Old West movies, and it’s like, 'I was just on that train, one just like it.' It is history, but they’ve got to have the movies to understand the history. And they love it.”
Delaney Cowan, of Joplin, and her children, Beckett, Ford, Andi and Elly, had fun on their ride around the park.
“If we go to the farmers market and the trolley’s open, we have to ride it,” Delaney Cowan said. “It’s something different to do. I think it’s neat because that’s how people used to get around. Our kids don’t understand you couldn’t always just hop in the car. I like seeing them react to it.”
Elly, 12, said she’s ridden the trolley in December when it was part of the rides through King Jack Park to see the Christmas lights.
“I really love history, so it's really cool to know that this is how people got around and this was just their daily life here,” Elly said. “It’s also really cool to get to go around on it and see the different locations I’ve been to before. It’s just fun. It’s riding history and it’s right here where we live.”
Connection to history
Fisher said there are about six current members of the Southwest Missouri Electric Railway Board who routinely run and maintain the streetcar.
In 2017, the streetcar went through a major renovation, giving it a new drive system paid for and designed by employees of Watco Companies, the railroad-based operation in Pittsburg, Kansas.
The renovation solved a major issue with unreliable propulsion systems with a custom-designed and built diesel-electric pusher system.
The group sold the trolley to the city in 2016 and Webb City helps them maintain the track and train and helps by providing insurance for the entire program.
Fisher said it’s fun to help maintain a part of the area’s history.
“We used to have lots of people who remembered riding them back in the 1920s and 1930s," Fisher said. "That was exciting. We’d sit them down and say, 'Tell us about it.' Of course it was quieter because it was electric-powered. Most of the cities established speed limits for the streetcars. I think they started out at 15 (mph) and kept reducing it because they had some wrecks.”
He said seeing children as they ride the old trolley provides a lot of joy to the volunteers now that most of the residents who remember riding the trolley in the early 1900s are no longer living.
Rachael Lynch, manager of the Webb City Farmers Market, said the trolley and the market create an entertainment opportunity for area residents.
“Not every farmers market in the United States has a trolley; we’re very unique for that,” Lynch said. “So folks can come and enjoy the market, and on the first Saturday of the month they can get a free ride. On the third Saturday of the month, we have the reading program for kids. It’s a lot of fun for everyone.”
Lynch said she likes the historic aspect of the entire experience.
“I think it just gets down to the uniqueness,” Lynch said. “It ties right into the history of our area. Mining was such an important thing, and the mining was established before cars came, so how did the miners get around? They rode the streetcar.
“People don’t realize just how much the streetcars ran around here, they ran all over this area. And here at King Jack Park, which used to be the site of a major mine, it’s kind of neat to have an example of a street car that used to bring the workers in now taking kids and families around the park.”
