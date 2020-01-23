The Springfield-based Metropolitan Weddings publication will host a wedding expo from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Downstream Casino Resort pavilion, 69300 E. Nee Road in Quapaw, Oklahoma, along the Missouri-Oklahoma state line.
Approximately 60 vendors offering venues, flowers, cakes, apparel, photography services, limousines, photo booths, planning services and more will be available to help newly engaged couples start planning their weddings.
"It's anything and everything anyone would need," said Dawn Williams, co-owner of Metropolitan Weddings. "Someone could literally walk in there and plan their whole wedding. That's the goal."
Williams said visitors to the expo will be able to sample cakes and catering options from some vendors. Guests also should be prepared to either set up an appointment with vendors they like or make a deposit at the expo to secure their date with a vendor, she said.
Gifts will be given to the first 25 women through the door, and all will receive the latest issue of Metropolitan Weddings. Guests also can preregister at metbride.com for a chance to win a $500 gift certificate toward a dress at Loree's Bridal, of Pittsburg, Kansas.
Admission is a $5 donation to the Ronald McDonald House of the Four States, which also will be present with some raffles for visitors.
"They are the only (nonprofit) we've ever partnered with for this," Williams said. "It's just a great organization that helps families."
Williams said January is one of the best seasons for brides and grooms to begin planning their upcoming nuptials.
"The biggest engagement season happens between Thanksgiving and New Year's," she said. "They're starting to plan their weddings. ... Getting their vendors as soon as possible is always smart."
