Those who want to vote Nov. 3 but are not registered have one last chance to sign up.
Residents may be registered to vote in Jasper or Newton counties until 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, county clerks said.
Jasper County's clerk, Charlie Davis, said counties do not set the deadline for registration.
"The (state) statutes dictate when registration starts and when it ends," Davis said. "So if it's not in (Wednesday) by close of business, they will not be able to vote in the November general election."
People who are not registered by then will have to wait until the next election cycle to register and vote.
Residents may register by going to the county clerk offices at the Jasper County Courthouse on the Carthage square, Room 103, or the Jasper County Courts Building in Joplin, Room 200. Those in Newton County can register or absentee vote in the county clerk's office in the courthouse on the Neosho square.
There also is a registration link on the Missouri Secretary of State's Office website at www.sos.mo.gov.
"The difference is when you come to our office and show identity, you will get your ID card sent immediately. If you do it online, you will have to come show proof of identity before you will get the card. You can still vote, but you will have to show identity before you will get a card."
There is still time to vote by absentee ballot, Davis said.
"Absentee voting, if you are a senior citizen and at risk to COVID, then you have the ability to vote absentee without getting the ballot notarized."
That is done by going to clerk's office in Carthage or Joplin. It opened Sept. 22, and there have been 1,300 votes cast so far.
There also is voting by mail-in ballot.
"Anybody can do a mail-in ballot, regardless of age or anything, as long as you are a registered voter," Davis said. "But all mail-in ballots must be notarized and be sent back to us by the mail."
Residents can read about the different types of voting on the county clerk's website at www.jaspercounty.org.
The clerk's offices are open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and will be open for absentee voting on Saturday, Oct. 31, before the election at those offices from 8 a.m. to noon.
In Newton County, "it's extremely busy this year when it comes to those two things," County Clerk Tami Owens said of absentee and mail-in balloting. "We only had 76 permanent absentee voters, and now we are well up over 500 and had 1,595 requests for mail-in ballots."
Absentee votes total 566 as of Tuesday.
"I do encourage people to call us if they don't get a ballot within the next five days because we are processing them as quickly as we can," Owens said of the requests.
Voters can call the Newton County clerk's office at 417-451-8220.
People who registered to vote online should have received a letter with instructions on how to follow up.
"They want to make sure they have followed up with that letter so that they can actually get a voter ID card," Owens said.
The last day to request or for the clerk to send out absentee or mail-in ballots is Oct. 21.
"If they miss that, they would still have the opportunity to come into the office to absentee vote," Owens said.
