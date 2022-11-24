Wondering what's going on around town once the sun goes down? The Nightlife Weekender features special events at bars, clubs and other locations that stay open until early morning hours.
FRIDAY
Brad's Birthday Blackout, 9 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Features Brutally Frank, The Itch, the Remember When Rock was Young tribute and more than a few hugs (miss ya, Brad). 21+. Details: 417-623-2485.
Karaoke Dance Party, 8 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Dallas Stump, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Left of Center, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SATURDAY
An Evening with Maddie Mae and Olivia Wu, 7 p.m., JB's Downtown, 1208 S. Main St. Also features Kylea G. Admission: $10. Details: jbsdowntownjoplin.com.
Zane Grimes, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
The Blackout Tour, 6:30 p.m., Joplin Ave. Coffee Co., 506 S. Joplin Ave. Features Bully and Zeus. All ages. Admission: $5. Details: 417-206-5222.
ALBA, Mo. — Hot Wheels Race Night, 5 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Plush, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Johnny Dale Roberts, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SUNDAY
Brunch Drag Show for all ages, noon to 3 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Hosted by Victoria and Misty. Admission: $5. Details: 417-623-2485.
Randall Shreve, 8 p.m., JB's Downtown, 1208 S. Main St. Details: jbsdowntownjoplin.com.
ALBA, Mo. — Dominic B Roy, 3 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
Weekender exhibits
Spiva Center for the Arts is open 10.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday during the weekend. It is located in the Cornell Complex, located at 212 W. Seventh St. Current exhibits include:
• 75th annual Membership Show. Exhibit features a wide variety of media Runs until Dec. 31.
• "Thomas Hart Benton: The Complete Editioned Lithographs." Presented by the State Historical Society of Missouri and Virginia Lass, this features 90 master prints from '29 to '74. Runs until Dec. 31.
• Emerging Artists Show. Presented by Joplin Regional Artists Coalition. Runs until Dec. 31.
Details: 417-623-0183.
Post Art Memorial Library, located inside Joplin Public Library at 20th and Connecticut, is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday during the weekend. Current exhibits include:
• "A Keith Haring Tribute" by Joplin Public Library Young Artists Club. Runs until Nov. 30.
Details: 417-623-7953 ext. 1041.
Joplin Public Library, at 20th and Connecticut, is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday during the weekend. Current exhibits include:
• "The Eyes Have It," by members of the Joplin Regional Artists Coalition. Works were created emphasizing eyes. Runs until Jan. 2.
Details: 417-623-7953.
Urban Art Gallery, located at 511 S. Main St., is open from noon to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays during the weekend. Current exhibits include:
• "Spiritual Encounters" by Al Gritten. Features mixed media drawn from Native American spirituality. Runs until Nov. 30.
Details: 417-438-5931.
ArtCentral, located at 1110 E. 13th St. in Carthage, is open noon to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday during the weekend. Current exhibits include:
• Small Works, Great Wonders fundraiser. Runs until Dec. 3.
• Holiday Boutique. Event features viewing and shopping. Runs until Dec. 3.
Details: 417-358-4404.
