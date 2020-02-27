Members of the Joplin High School bass fishing team have planned a pancake feed fundraiser to support scholarships and team expenses.
Breakfast will be served for donations from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday in the basement at South Joplin Christian Church, 1901 S. Pearl Ave.
Raffle tickets will be sold for a Falcon BuCoo rod combo. There will also be a silent auction featuring gift baskets with fishing tackle, golf items, health/wellness items and more.
The bass fishing team was formed by Sean Nicodemus after the March 2, 2017, death of his 18-year-old son, Spencer. Spencer, then a senior at Joplin High School, was fatally wounded when a basketball goal fell on him as he volunteered at Irving Elementary School.
Nicodemus said his son, who was an avid fisherman, had asked him shortly before his death about the possibility of entering bass fishing tournaments. The father formed the team for Joplin High School students in the year after Spencer died.
"I know Spencer wanted me doing that, and I can see the impact of what I can do with it," he said. "It has definitely helped me in the healing process."
Although it's still considered a small team with fewer than a dozen students, membership has doubled in the past year. The team, which is affiliated through the National Youth Fishing Association, plans to have four boats in tournaments this year, Nicodemus said. The bass fishing season starts in mid-March and runs through June.
Last year's pancake feed raised enough money to cover all tournament expenses, and Nicodemus hopes the same for this year. A tournament can run $400 to $500 per person for entry fees and travel/lodging expenses, he said.
"Our goal is to make sure that everybody can participate, and nothing comes out of the (students') household," he said.
This will be the final year of participation for a handful of students who have been on the team for all three years, Nicodemus said. One of those students plans to join the U.S. Marine Corps after his graduation this spring, and another will enroll in welding school, he said.
More than their performance in bass fishing tournaments, it's knowing that those students have a plan for the future that makes the team a success, Nicodemus said.
"My whole goal is mentoring them to graduate and pursue their dreams in life," he said.
