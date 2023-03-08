NIGHTLIFE
FRIDAY
Joplin: I.V King, Griffin Robillard and Amanda Hughey, 9 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Admission: $7. Details: 417-623-2485.
Joplin: Karaoke Dance Party, 8 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
ALBA, Mo.: Mark Gibson and ‘90s Bingo Night, 6 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Cost: $10. Details: 417-483-0709.
CARTHAGE, Mo.: Full Throttle Band, 8 p.m., Roscoe’s Bar and Grill, 325 E. Fourth St. 21+. Details: 417-358-8549.
NEOSHO, Mo.: Barak Hill, 7 p.m., Indian Springs Brewing Co., 109 E. Main St. Details: 417-454-9498.
NEOSHO, Mo.: Julia James, 7 p.m., Spring Street Bar and Grill, 200 E. Spring St. Details: 417-592-6373.
PITTSBURG, Kan.: Open mic and rock paper scissors, 9 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. Details: 620-404-8065.
PITTSBURG, Kan.: Dallas and Janell, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
QUAPAW, Okla.: 90lb Wrench, 7 p.m., Downstream Casino, 69300 E. Nee Road. Details: 918-919-6000.
WYANDOTTE, Okla.: Chris Hyde, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SATURDAY
Joplin: Timmy Miano and the Constant Distractions with Nicolas Cagematch, 10 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Admission: $5. Details: 417-623-2485.
Joplin: Comedian Dan Fritschie, 7:30 p.m., Chaos Brewing Co., 112 S. Main St. Hosted by Trever Carreon, and features Ethan Sandoval. Admission: $15. Details: 417-553-4007.
Joplin: Gavin Layne, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
Joplin: Tyler Preston, 9 p.m., Brew Pub, 813 S. Main St. Details: brewpubandparlor@gmail.com.
ALBA, Mo.: Interim, 6 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
CARTHAGE, Mo.: Diversity, 8 p.m., Roscoe’s Bar and Grill, 325 E. Fourth St. 21+. Details: 417-358-8549.
NEOSHO, Mo.: Jenna and the Soul Shakers, 8 p.m., Spring Street Bar and Grill, 200 E. Spring St. Details: 417-592-6373.
PITTSBURG, Kan.: Final Warning, 9 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. Details: 620-404-8065.
PITTSBURG, Kan.: Brother Zehr, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
QUAPAW, Okla.: Mayday by Midnight, 8 p.m., Downstream Casino, 69300 E. Nee Road. Details: 918-919-6000.
WYANDOTTE, Okla.: Dino D and the D Train Band, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SUNDAY
ALBA, Mo.: Wesley Allen and the Modern August, 6 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
EXHIBITS
ArtCentral, located at 1110 E. 13th St. in Carthage, is open noon to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday during the weekend. Current exhibits include:
• “Foiled Again,” by Joplin Regional Artists Coalition members. Mixed media exhibit is centered around metal. Runs until March 18.
Details: 417-358-4404.
