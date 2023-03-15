NIGHTLIFE
Wondering what’s going on around town once the sun goes down? Nightlife features special events at bars, clubs and other locations that stay open until early morning hours.
FRIDAY
JOPLIN: St. Paddy’s Day with Brutally Frank, Freight Train Rabbit Killer and Eye Creatures, 8 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Admission: $5. Details: 417-623-2485.
JOPLIN: St. Patrick’s Day with Stover Hollow, 8 p.m., Chaos Brewing Co., 112 S. Main St. Hosted by Trever Carreon, and features Ethan Sandoval. Admission: $15. Details: 417-553-4007.
JOPLIN: St. Patrick’s Day party with Constant Chaos, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
JOPLIN: Zane Grimes, 8 p.m., Brew Pub, 813 S. Main St. Details: brewpubandparlor@gmail.com.
ALBA, Mo.: Justin Larkin, 6:30 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Cost: $10. Details: 417-483-0709.
CARTHAGE, Mo.: St. Patrick’s Day Fun with Bill and Monica’s Excellent Adventure, 8 p.m., Roscoe’s Bar and Grill, 325 E. Fourth St. 21+. Details: 417-358-8549.
NEOSHO, Mo.: Playlist, 8 p.m., Spring Street Bar and Grill, 200 E. Spring St. Details: 417-592-6373.
PITTSBURG, Kan.: St. Patrick’s Day Drag Show, 8 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. Details: 620-404-8065.
PITTSBURG, Kan.: Jerry Pringle, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
QUAPAW, Okla.: Jesse Joice, 7 p.m., Downstream Casino, 69300 E. Nee Road. Details: 918-919-6000.
WYANDOTTE, Okla.: The Rumor, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SATURDAY
JOPLIN: Dance Monkey Dance, 9 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Admission: $5. Details: 417-623-2485.
JOPLIN: Jenna and Tony, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
CARTHAGE, Mo.: Big Smitty, 8 p.m., Roscoe’s Bar and Grill, 325 E. Fourth St. 21+. Details: 417-358-8549.
NEOSHO, Mo.: Kansas Mist, 8 p.m., Spring Street Bar and Grill, 200 E. Spring St. Details: 417-592-6373.
PITTSBURG, Kan.: Dezz Da Maddhatter, Ill Martian and Bxrbxros, 8 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. Details: 620-404-8065.
PITTSBURG, Kan.: Borrowed Money, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
QUAPAW, Okla.: Jesse Joice, 8 p.m., Downstream Casino, 69300 E. Nee Road. Details: 918-919-6000.
WYANDOTTE, Okla.: Diversity, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
Got an event? If you are hosting a musician, comedian, game, competition or other type of performance at your restaurant or bar, send the details to jhadsall@joplinglobe.com.
EXHIBITS
Spiva Center for the Arts is open 10.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday during the weekend. It is located in the Cornell Complex, located at 212 W. Seventh St. Current exhibits include:
• PhotoSpiva 2023. The national photo competition is one of the most respected of its kind. Runs until May 13.
• Jo Mueller Small Works Auction. Art created by members; proceeds benefit the center. Runs until May 12.
ArtCentral, located at 1110 E. 13th St. in Carthage, is open noon to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday during the weekend. Current exhibits include:
• “Foiled Again,” by Joplin Regional Artists Coalition members. Mixed media exhibit is centered around metal. Runs until March 18.
Details: 417-358-4404.
